FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
Las Vegas exploring possibility of open container law in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Arts District could soon be joining the ranks of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience with the ability to bring open alcohol out onto the street, but with some differences. Las Vegas city officials met with several business owners in the Arts...
Unruly passenger arrested at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was arrested over at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday after refusing to leave a jet bridge. According to the arrest report, Daryn Diaz was denied to fly on Southwest because she was too intoxicated. She was already on the plane when a...
Spirit Airlines to host flight attendant hiring event ahead of 20th Anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spirit Airlines is looking to fill over 200 locally based flight attendant positions during an upcoming job fair in Las Vegas. The event will be held on Thursday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Corporate Convention Center, located inside The Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
Donny Osmond returns for solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas this month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas mainstay Donny Osmond will return to the stage later this month. Osmond has announced new dates for his solo residency, "Donny," at Harrah's Las Vegas, with shows lasting through November. The upcoming performance schedule as announced:. August 2022: 30 – 31 September...
1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
Boulder City approves new rules to save water
Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions waives fees as 'Clear the Shelter' event continues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local cat adoption organization hopes to unite more families with their new best friends during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will be waiving fees on all adult cats over 12 months old from Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28. This...
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Las Vegas police search for missing elderly man last seen on Mt. Charleston
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Rock Stanley was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road in Mt. Charleston. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Conquer Paralysis Now
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Conquer Paralysis Now, which is assisting individuals with spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions, is working to fund some cutting-edge research. Joining us now with more is executive director Brandi Kurka and board member and client Tiera Mcquater.
Juvenile riding bicycle hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON (KSNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard due to a juvenile being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. It was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. The juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries, was...
Police: Suspect killed man with a handheld shotgun before fleeing to Pahrump
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police are sharing new details about the Las Vegas man arrested on murder charges in Pahrump. Raymond Glasper allegedly shot a man in the chest with a handheld shotgun during an argument. It happened at an apartment complex near Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley Drive...
Suspect still at large after barricade situation near Commerce, Craig in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is still at large after a barricade situation developed in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. The incident began with a domestic violence call around 8 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Commerce Street, near Craig Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
Free pet adoptions on Aug. 27 and The Animal Foundation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation will celebrate the culmination of Clear the Shelters adoption campaign, in partnership with Telemundo Las Vegas/KBLR, by waiving adoption fees for all animals on Saturday, August 27. The event will also include food trucks and tabling by some of The Animal Foundation’s...
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun, 'ghost guns'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun on Monday. Court documents say 29-year-old Alfonzo Lee Womack fired four firearms, including two privately made guns. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas pastor arrested for...
YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
Gov. Sisolak tours Lake Mead, announces new water committee for conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak visited the Lake Mead area on Wednesday to better understand Southern Nevada's water situation and to announce a new committee to help bolster the area’s water-saving efforts. He and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee toured the newest low lake level pumping...
Phase two of homeless shelter resource center to be completed later this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas is providing an update regarding the ongoing renovations to one local homeless shelter. In an update, the city says that phase two construction is expected to be completed late this year. The expansion includes pet kennels, laundry services, additional showers,...
Highway to Death Valley shut down again due to flooding
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The highway that helps connect Death Valley National Park to Nevada is closed due to flooding. CalTrans said State Route 190 is shut down 10 miles west of Death Valley Junction to State Route 127. A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.,...
