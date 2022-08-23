ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
news3lv.com

Unruly passenger arrested at Harry Reid Airport

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was arrested over at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday after refusing to leave a jet bridge. According to the arrest report, Daryn Diaz was denied to fly on Southwest because she was too intoxicated. She was already on the plane when a...
news3lv.com

Donny Osmond returns for solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas this month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas mainstay Donny Osmond will return to the stage later this month. Osmond has announced new dates for his solo residency, "Donny," at Harrah's Las Vegas, with shows lasting through November. The upcoming performance schedule as announced:. August 2022: 30 – 31 September...
news3lv.com

1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
news3lv.com

Boulder City approves new rules to save water

Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
news3lv.com

Conquer Paralysis Now

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Conquer Paralysis Now, which is assisting individuals with spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions, is working to fund some cutting-edge research. Joining us now with more is executive director Brandi Kurka and board member and client Tiera Mcquater.
news3lv.com

Juvenile riding bicycle hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON (KSNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard due to a juvenile being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. It was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. The juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries, was...
news3lv.com

Free pet adoptions on Aug. 27 and The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation will celebrate the culmination of Clear the Shelters adoption campaign, in partnership with Telemundo Las Vegas/KBLR, by waiving adoption fees for all animals on Saturday, August 27. The event will also include food trucks and tabling by some of The Animal Foundation’s...
news3lv.com

YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
news3lv.com

Highway to Death Valley shut down again due to flooding

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The highway that helps connect Death Valley National Park to Nevada is closed due to flooding. CalTrans said State Route 190 is shut down 10 miles west of Death Valley Junction to State Route 127. A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.,...
