ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: History awaits at the National Museum of the Pacific War

The Pacific Combat Zone at the National Museum of the Pacific War is where this impressive museum holds its realistic pacific war battle reenactments and Saturday Outpost programs. In addition to the living history battlefield and amphitheater, the PCZ is home to two major world war two exhibits – the PT boat exhibit, which displays PT 309, the only fully restored PT boat that saw action in WWII and the Pacific Aviation Exhibit which displays a TBM Avenger.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Axios Austin

Road trip: Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley

Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Mustard Seed TreehouseThe view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.Rate: $175+ per night.Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of...
WIMBERLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Raise the curtain, cue the lights, and complete your trip to Fredericksburg with a night out at the theater! The Fredericksburg Theater Company's 26th season is in full swing. With comedies, musicals, special events, and more, there's something for everyone on this stage. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fredericksburg, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Bandera Bulletin

WTF closing Pipe Creek location

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
PIPE CREEK, TX
MIX 92-5

This Majestic WWII-Themed Texas Hotel is Popular With History Buffs

Since September is right around the corner, I thought it would be nice to revisit history. World War II began on September 1st, 1939, and ended on September 2nd, 1945. How would you like to revisit history by staying at the majestic WWII Hanger Hotel and Museum in Fredericksburg Texas?
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Scott
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Llano River flowing for first time since June

The Llano River began flowing over the Llano Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the first time since early June. Rain in western counties in the Llano River watershed contributed to the river’s renewed vigor. As of this story being written, the Llano River was flowing over the dam...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#The Edge Winery
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male

Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
PIPE CREEK, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Alamo Heights football players suspended for alleged hazing activity, UIL manual outlines ethics of sportsmanship on and off the field

SAN ANTONIO — The University Interscholastic League (UIL), which oversees high school athletics in Texas, states in its sportsmanship manual, “Good sportsmanship is not limited to the playing field.”. KENS 5 reached out to UIL regarding the alleged hazing incident involving Alamo Heights Highschool football players. AHISD officials...
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
dailytrib.com

MFISD must send $16.9M to state

The amount of school recapture money sent by Marble Falls Independent School District to the state for redistribution to needier districts jumped to $16.9 million this year from $7 million sent in the last budget year, trustees learned during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. “Seventeen million dollars of...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy