Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: Sage Restaurant and Lounge and Hill Country Herb Garden
Enjoy new American fare with international influences to creative and eclectic cocktails, and add in an alluring atmosphere that will help guests unwind and soak up hill country living. Chef Travis Tucker is here with all the delicious details about Sage Restaurant and Lounge and Hill Country Herb Garden. Follow...
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: History awaits at the National Museum of the Pacific War
The Pacific Combat Zone at the National Museum of the Pacific War is where this impressive museum holds its realistic pacific war battle reenactments and Saturday Outpost programs. In addition to the living history battlefield and amphitheater, the PCZ is home to two major world war two exhibits – the PT boat exhibit, which displays PT 309, the only fully restored PT boat that saw action in WWII and the Pacific Aviation Exhibit which displays a TBM Avenger.
Road trip: Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley
Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Mustard Seed TreehouseThe view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.Rate: $175+ per night.Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of...
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Fredericksburg Theatre Company
Raise the curtain, cue the lights, and complete your trip to Fredericksburg with a night out at the theater! The Fredericksburg Theater Company's 26th season is in full swing. With comedies, musicals, special events, and more, there's something for everyone on this stage. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: Plan a sweet stop at Big Pop's Popcorn Company!
For the young and young at heart, Big Pop's Popcorn Company has fresh gourmet popcorn and delicious candy. Stop in for a sweet or savory treat while you explore the shops of downtown Fredericksburg, and be sure to bring some home as a nostalgic souvenir. Follow us on Instagram and...
Bandera Bulletin
WTF closing Pipe Creek location
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
This Majestic WWII-Themed Texas Hotel is Popular With History Buffs
Since September is right around the corner, I thought it would be nice to revisit history. World War II began on September 1st, 1939, and ended on September 2nd, 1945. How would you like to revisit history by staying at the majestic WWII Hanger Hotel and Museum in Fredericksburg Texas?
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
dailytrib.com
Llano River flowing for first time since June
The Llano River began flowing over the Llano Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the first time since early June. Rain in western counties in the Llano River watershed contributed to the river’s renewed vigor. As of this story being written, the Llano River was flowing over the dam...
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
‘Lady in the Lake’ murder case may hinge on DNA evidence
Developments in the Holly Marie Simmons murder case await the completion of DNA testing that could be finished before the end of the year, said Llano County District Attorney Sonny McAfee on Thursday following a pretrial hearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
Bandera Bulletin
Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male
Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
Hazing incident prompts suspensions for 21 Alamo Heights football players, source tells KENS 5
SAN ANTONIO — Note: The following story includes graphic details. The Alamo Heights Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon responding to anonymous tips regarding "safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team." Twenty-one of those students have been suspended as a result...
Alamo Heights football players suspended for alleged hazing activity, UIL manual outlines ethics of sportsmanship on and off the field
SAN ANTONIO — The University Interscholastic League (UIL), which oversees high school athletics in Texas, states in its sportsmanship manual, “Good sportsmanship is not limited to the playing field.”. KENS 5 reached out to UIL regarding the alleged hazing incident involving Alamo Heights Highschool football players. AHISD officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailytrib.com
MFISD must send $16.9M to state
The amount of school recapture money sent by Marble Falls Independent School District to the state for redistribution to needier districts jumped to $16.9 million this year from $7 million sent in the last budget year, trustees learned during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. “Seventeen million dollars of...
Comments / 0