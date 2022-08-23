Read full article on original website
Related
iastate.edu
Lawrence-Dill joins Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research board of directors
AMES, Iowa – The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) has announced that Carolyn Lawrence-Dill has joined its board of directors. FFAR is a national organization focused on building public-private partnerships to fund bold research initiatives addressing challenges in food and agriculture. “Dr. Lawrence-Dill’s impressive research background, data...
iastate.edu
Iowa State Adds to its Roster of NSF CAREER Award Winners
Iowa State University welcomed new members to its ever-expanding roster of National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) award winners during the 2022 fiscal and academic year. Considered to be the NSF’s most prestigious award, the CAREER program supports early-career faculty who have the potential to serve...
iastate.edu
Armstrong Research Farm Will Host Beef Field Day
“This field day is an opportunity to learn about research happening right here in southwest Iowa,” she said. “Some of projects we’ll talk about are incorporating field peas into the cropping system, feeding field peas to feedlot cattle and utilizing annual forages to expand grazing rotations.”. Additional...
iastate.edu
Yard and Garden: Fall-blooming Perennials
AMES, Iowa -- Great gardens are colorful throughout the growing season. Many perennials can be grown in Iowa to provide flowers and interest year after year in late summer and fall. In this article, horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offer advice on selecting and planting great perennials with late-season bloom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iastate.edu
Integrated Pest Management brings resources to viewers through poetry
When searching for information about pests and plant diseases, poetry might not be the format that first comes to mind. The Phytopoetry Project, a multimedia venture by Iowa State University’s Integrated Pest Management program, features the mustached character of Sebastian Eugene Bartholomew, a savant in both poetry and pest management.
iastate.edu
Events Calendar
Friday - Sunday, August 26 -28. Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The annual Garden Quilt Show is back, and the quilts will be spectacular. Curator's Tour: John Buck Prints & Sculpture. Aug 28, 2022. 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM. free. Explore...
Comments / 0