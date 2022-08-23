Read full article on original website
Related
uni.edu
Final Thursday Reading Series featuring Anne Myles
In her debut poetry collection, What Woman That Was: Poems for Mary Dyer, poet and early American literature scholar Anne Myles writes both about and from the perspective of Mary Dyer, a 17th-century Quaker martyr who played a central role in the Antinomian controversy. Myles, a Professor Emeritus of English at UNI, has published poems recently in journals including Split Rock Review, Thimble Literary Magazine and The Ekphrastic Review.
uni.edu
Women's Volleyball at the Sun Devil Volleyball Classic
Head on over to Tempe, Arizona to watch your UNI Panthers go head to head with three teams at the Sun Devil Volleyball Classic!. Starting at 11 AM, watch the Panthers Play University of Toledos' Rockets, followed by the CSU Roadrunners at 1 PM on Saturday, August 27, and ending with Arizona's own Sun Devils at 9:30 PM!
uni.edu
Is a Business Degree Worth It?
If you’re a high schooler who’s been mulling over your future plans, you may have heard mixed information when you’ve asked “Is a business degree worth it?” While the cost of tuition can look intimidating, there’s so much more than the short-term expense to consider. If you’re selecting the right major at the right school, your degree will more than pay for itself over time. Here’s a guide to help you understand the true value of a business degree.
Comments / 0