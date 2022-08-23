If you’re a high schooler who’s been mulling over your future plans, you may have heard mixed information when you’ve asked “Is a business degree worth it?” While the cost of tuition can look intimidating, there’s so much more than the short-term expense to consider. If you’re selecting the right major at the right school, your degree will more than pay for itself over time. Here’s a guide to help you understand the true value of a business degree.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO