Apple-Apps-Top-10

By The Associated Press August 23, 2022, 11:48 AM
Movies US charts:

1. Elvis

2. Jurassic World Dominion

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

4. Watcher

5. Vengeance (2022)

6. Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. Rogue Agent

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

10. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Vengeance (2022)

3. Rogue Agent

4. Spin Me Round

5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

6. Memory

7. Facing Nolan

8. Resurrection

9. Men (2022)

10. I Love My Dad

The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Collider

‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel

Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
Collider

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release

As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
IGN

Shazam! And Aquaman Sequels Delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery Again

If you thought the mess at Warner Bros. Discovery was all but over, well think again. In a not so surprising change, two tentpole DC movies have been delayed significantly, as it seems like the studio doesn't have the cash reserve to push these films with marketing and distribution prowess.
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details

Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Clip Released

Sony Pictures is taking things to the next level in a new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version. The extended cut, which is swinging back into theaters with 11 minutes of new, never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes, already released a teaser and the first poster featuring Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire). And on Wednesday, Sony dropped a scene from the theatrical re-release showing multiversal villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) on an awkward elevator ride with Peter Parker and his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder to Stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

There will be even more love and more thunder when Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. The Marvel Studios movie, which premieres on the streaming service this Disney+ Day on September 8, joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available to watch at home in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio. The latest in a lineup that includes Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and Avengers: Endgame, Disney+ subscribers streaming Thor: Love and Thunder at home in IMAX's 1.90:1 ratio will see up to 26% more picture for select sequences, making more of the action visible on screen.
theplaylist.net

‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Sequel In Production Now, Adam Wingard Back To Direct

Odds were against “Godzilla Vs. Kong” being a box office success back in March 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Adam Wingard‘s film fared alright despite its simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film grossed $470 million against a budget of $155-200 million. In the pandemic era, that’s not too shabby and indeed good enough for a sequel, which Business Wire reports, is now in production.
ComicBook

HBO Max Reveals A Christmas Story Sequel Release Date

Holiday movie fans everywhere are getting the chance to return to the life of Ralphie Parker this Christmas season. Warner Bros. and Legendary have teamed up for a new movie called A Christmas Story Christmas, which is a sequel to the iconic 1983 hit film A Christmas Story. Original star Peter Billingsley returned to reprise his role in the sequel, which will be released directly to HBO Max, and a release date for the anticipated film has finally been revealed.
geekspin

Best Netflix movies right now

Netflix has roughly 4,000 movies in its library today, so it’s understandably difficult to pick which one to watch especially if you only have a few hours to spare. If you don’t want to waste your time streaming second-rate films, below are the 10 best Netflix movies right now with the highest critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Variety

‘Aquaman 2’ Delayed, ‘Shazam!: Fury of the Gods’ Moves to 2023

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods” will land in theaters later than planned. Warner Bros. announced a slew of release date changes on Wednesday, pushing the “Aquaman” follow-up from March 17, 2023 to Dec. 25, 2023. The “Shazam!” sequel will open on the date previously occupied by Jason Momoa’s hulking King of Atlantis. The story about Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson was originally set for Dec. 21, 2022. On its new date, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will debut a few days after Disney’s “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue Squadron” (Dec. 23, 2023). Meanwhile, “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods,”...
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers

Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
Cinemablend

Aquaman 2 Has Been Delayed Again, And There Are A Lot More WB Release Shakeups

Sorry to those of you who were looking forward to seeing Aquaman 2 next spring. While it was announced earlier this year that the sequel, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, would arrive on March 17, 2023, that’s no longer happening. We’ll now have to an extra nine months for the upcoming DC movie’s arrival, and that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, as there are a lot of other Warner Bros. release shakeups that have been announced.
