ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Are you eligible to vote in the primary? Find your sample ballot

By Susan Rose
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZbVt_0hS3aY1e00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Primary day part two is here. Voters are heading to the polls for a second primary this summer. Congressional and state senate primaries were pushed back from June because of the late redistricting process this year.

Since this is the first ever primary in August in the state, many people
are confused about what, if anything, they can vote for.

"It can be confusing," said Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner
Ralph Mohr. We urge people to check with the Erie County Board of Elections to make sure they are eligible to vote and to see a sample ballot. You can also call the BOE at 716-858-8891.

The marquee race in the primary is the Republican Primary in NY-23 between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Mm4t_0hS3aY1e00
Sample ballot NY-23 Republican Primary Photo credit Erie County Board of Elections

Only about a third of registered voters in Erie County are eligible to vote in Tuesday's primary.

are eligible to vote in today's primary.

Mohr expects results to start coming in shortly after 9pm. "Within ten minutes of the polls closing, we'll have absentee votes, plus the early vote results.
Soon thereafter, we'll be getting results from precincts fairly steadily, until bout 10:30pm," he said.

"If it's clear enough, we'll be able to project a winner by then."

In addition to the Republican primary in NY-23, a special election will be held in the Southern Tier, to fill the seat left vacant by Congressman Tom Reed, until the end of the year.


Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is facing a democratic primary challenge this year for the first time since 2004. He is being challenged by Emin Eddie Egriu.


There is also a Republican primary for the newly created 24th Congressional District, with incumbent Claudia Tenney being challenged by Mario Fratto

Two state senate seats are on the ballot in Erie County, Attorney Ben Carlisle is facing off against incumbent Sean Ryan in a democratic primary in the 60th district.

Republican Senator Ed Rath is facing token opposition in the 61st district.
Challenger Joel Giambra's name will appear on the ballot as a challenger. But Giambra dropped out of the race in early July.

Comments / 0

Related
wxxinews.org

3 House primaries, 1 special election on ballot for WNY Tuesday

Tuesday is New York state's second Primary Day of the 2022 election cycle, and there’s several relevant races to Western New York. Here’s what you need to know. New York 23rd Congressional District Republican primary. Perhaps the most contested race is the Republican primary for the redrawn 23rd...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Elections
Erie County, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnymedia.net

It’s Always Someone Else’s Fault

MAGA tears are flowing across WNY today as Carl Paladino loses the NY23 Primary to NYS Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy. In true MAGAt fashion, perennial Carl Paladino supporter Rus Thompson is officially swearing off Donald Trump for not endorsing Carl and personally blaming him for Carl’s defeat. If only...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
eastchesterreview.com

Applications increase under state’s Red Flag Law

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) under New York’s Red Flag Law—with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Hochul took decisive action in the wake...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Tylec reforming North Tonawanda Charter Commission

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec is reestablishing a city Charter Commission and, as such, is seeking community members who are interested in participating in the process. His office said, “The purpose of the Charter Commission is to review the city charter and draft amendments where appropriate.”. Proposals submitted by...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sample Ballot#Election Local#Primary Challenge#Senate#Boe#The Republican Primary#Ny 23 Republican
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hundreds of Erie County businesses to receive millions in grants

Officials say more than 260 small businesses will soon receive grants of up to $40,000 in an effort to help revitalize storefronts. The money will be used to improve storefronts, including the repairing or replacing building façade, awnings, signage, window and door treatments, roof replacement, and lighting, as well as to generate walk-in clients.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

'Trump Factor' looms large in NY23

Former President Donald Trump has not issued an endorsement in the race in NY23 between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino. However, 2 local political analysts say Trump is still a factor in the primary.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
2 On Your Side

NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Senior Home Repair Program May Need More Funding

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program has come to a close, showing a large number of applicants, more than what anyone had anticipated. The program was aimed at helping the elderly population in Jamestown, who were eligible for home repairs. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy