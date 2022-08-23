Are you eligible to vote in the primary? Find your sample ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Primary day part two is here. Voters are heading to the polls for a second primary this summer. Congressional and state senate primaries were pushed back from June because of the late redistricting process this year.

Since this is the first ever primary in August in the state, many people

are confused about what, if anything, they can vote for.

"It can be confusing," said Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner

Ralph Mohr. We urge people to check with the Erie County Board of Elections to make sure they are eligible to vote and to see a sample ballot. You can also call the BOE at 716-858-8891.

The marquee race in the primary is the Republican Primary in NY-23 between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.

Sample ballot NY-23 Republican Primary Photo credit Erie County Board of Elections

Only about a third of registered voters in Erie County are eligible to vote in Tuesday's primary.

Mohr expects results to start coming in shortly after 9pm. "Within ten minutes of the polls closing, we'll have absentee votes, plus the early vote results.

Soon thereafter, we'll be getting results from precincts fairly steadily, until bout 10:30pm," he said.

"If it's clear enough, we'll be able to project a winner by then."

In addition to the Republican primary in NY-23, a special election will be held in the Southern Tier, to fill the seat left vacant by Congressman Tom Reed, until the end of the year.





Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is facing a democratic primary challenge this year for the first time since 2004. He is being challenged by Emin Eddie Egriu.





There is also a Republican primary for the newly created 24th Congressional District, with incumbent Claudia Tenney being challenged by Mario Fratto

Two state senate seats are on the ballot in Erie County, Attorney Ben Carlisle is facing off against incumbent Sean Ryan in a democratic primary in the 60th district.

Republican Senator Ed Rath is facing token opposition in the 61st district.

Challenger Joel Giambra's name will appear on the ballot as a challenger. But Giambra dropped out of the race in early July.