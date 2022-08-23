ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Top officials of weather service fired after "gravely wrong" rain forecast prompted postponement of Hungary holiday fireworks display

The two top officials of Hungary's meteorological service were fired Monday after an inaccurate rain forecast prompted the postponement of a fireworks display on the country's most important national holiday. The firings of the head and deputy head of the National Meteorological Service prompted accusations of political interference from Hungary's...
US News and World Report

Firing of Hungarian Weather Forecasters Sets off Storm at Home and Abroad

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The firing of Hungary's two top weather forecasters after a big storm predicted by the National Meteorological Service did not materialise has drawn protests at home and abroad, with meteorologists calling for their reinstatement. Authorities had cancelled a major national day fireworks last Saturday because of the...
The Independent

Flood warnings as torrential rain and thunderstorms lash UK

Households and businesses are mopping up after thunderstorms and torrential downpours lashed the UK.With rain and storms lasting for several hours, some parts of the South East received more than an inch of rain in an hour.A resident of Brighton on the south coast reported: “Fast-moving curtains of rain, sheet lightning, and constant low, rumbling, thumping, apocalyptic thunder – almost without pause – which has set off all the car alarms.”Nine flood alerts were in place across the southeast, together with a yellow thunderstorm warning for London and the southeast, the east of England and the East Midlands, meaning train delays and...
