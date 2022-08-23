Read full article on original website
Top officials of weather service fired after "gravely wrong" rain forecast prompted postponement of Hungary holiday fireworks display
The two top officials of Hungary's meteorological service were fired Monday after an inaccurate rain forecast prompted the postponement of a fireworks display on the country's most important national holiday. The firings of the head and deputy head of the National Meteorological Service prompted accusations of political interference from Hungary's...
US News and World Report
Firing of Hungarian Weather Forecasters Sets off Storm at Home and Abroad
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The firing of Hungary's two top weather forecasters after a big storm predicted by the National Meteorological Service did not materialise has drawn protests at home and abroad, with meteorologists calling for their reinstatement. Authorities had cancelled a major national day fireworks last Saturday because of the...
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Sunken Villages Are Emerging From Dried-Up Reservoirs During Europe’s Heatwave
SAU, Spain – When the Santa Romà de Sau church was submerged underwater in a controversial reservoir plan by Spanish dictator, General Franco, people thought they’d never see it again. In dry years, people would sometimes be able to see the spire of the 11th century church...
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
Drought in Europe Causes Sunken WWII Warships to Emerge Out of Danube River
More than 20 ships, some laden with explosives, have been exposed to the surface.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Russia Burning Off Natural Gas Which Would Have Gone to Germany – Report
Experts say $10 million worth of natural gas that would have otherwise gone to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is being burned off every day.
‘Extremely violent’ storms turn deadly as they tear through Europe
The fierce weather system unleashed 140-mph winds and dumped torrential rain from the United Kingdom through France, Germany and Italy. And forecasters say more may be on the way. Intense thunderstorms swept over the French island of Corsica and tore through parts of Italy and Austria on Thursday, leaving at...
Flood warnings as torrential rain and thunderstorms lash UK
Households and businesses are mopping up after thunderstorms and torrential downpours lashed the UK.With rain and storms lasting for several hours, some parts of the South East received more than an inch of rain in an hour.A resident of Brighton on the south coast reported: “Fast-moving curtains of rain, sheet lightning, and constant low, rumbling, thumping, apocalyptic thunder – almost without pause – which has set off all the car alarms.”Nine flood alerts were in place across the southeast, together with a yellow thunderstorm warning for London and the southeast, the east of England and the East Midlands, meaning train delays and...
Tropical Storm Ma-on brings severe weather as it makes landfall in southern China
Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm. Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away...
Fox News
