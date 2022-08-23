Households and businesses are mopping up after thunderstorms and torrential downpours lashed the UK.With rain and storms lasting for several hours, some parts of the South East received more than an inch of rain in an hour.A resident of Brighton on the south coast reported: “Fast-moving curtains of rain, sheet lightning, and constant low, rumbling, thumping, apocalyptic thunder – almost without pause – which has set off all the car alarms.”Nine flood alerts were in place across the southeast, together with a yellow thunderstorm warning for London and the southeast, the east of England and the East Midlands, meaning train delays and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO