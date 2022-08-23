Read full article on original website
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that only 'god knows' if Kobe Bryant crash photos were permanently deleted from first responders' devices
"The fact that it hasn't popped up on social media means that they did a good job," LA County Sheriff Villanueva said referring to crash photos.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Former LA Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand 3 Times While Testifying During Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Trial
The lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles filed by Vanessa Bryant has finally gone to trial. At Monday’s hearing, according to CNN, a retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand several times while being questioned by Bryant’s attorney. Bryant sued the county in 2020,...
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to her trial against the Los Angeles County
Vanessa Bryant went to court again, but she didn’t go alone this time. The businesswoman and philanthropist were accompanied by her best friends Ciara and Monica and her 19-year-old daughter Natalia Diamante. GrosbyGroup Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to...
Vanessa Bryant holds daughter Natalia's hand on the way to court as jury starts deliberations in multi-million dollar case over graphic crash scene photos taken of husband Kobe, 13-year-old Gianna and other victims
A jury in a multi-million-dollar civil case brought by Kobe Bryant's widow over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star began considering its verdict Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene of the January 2020 smash snapped pictures of the carnage, including the...
Ciara and Monica Join Vanessa Bryant and Daughter at Kobe Bryant Crash Site Trial
As the Vanessa Bryant versus the county of Los Angeles trial continues, the widow of. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant got emotional support from two of her besties in the music business. According to People, singers Ciara and Monica came to the courtroom, accompanying Bryant to support her during...
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Jury in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit Urged to Award $75 Million to Vanessa Bryant and Co-Plaintiff
Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, during closing arguments on Tuesday, implored the jury in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against Los Angeles County to award her and a co-plaintiff $75 million in damages for emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that emergency personnel -- sheriff's deputies and fire personnel -- snapped and...
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
