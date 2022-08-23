ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
Daily Mail

Vanessa Bryant holds daughter Natalia's hand on the way to court as jury starts deliberations in multi-million dollar case over graphic crash scene photos taken of husband Kobe, 13-year-old Gianna and other victims

A jury in a multi-million-dollar civil case brought by Kobe Bryant's widow over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star began considering its verdict Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene of the January 2020 smash snapped pictures of the carnage, including the...
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
HollywoodLife

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’

Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Daily Mail

Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
