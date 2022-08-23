ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Elisha Cuthbert, 39, felt pushed to pose for men’s magazines in her 20s: ‘It’s not like I won an Olympic medal’

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msWAL_0hS3ZnmG00

Elisha Cuthbert became a sex symbol in the early 2000s but felt she didn’t have much choice in the matter.

The “24” actress recently joined an episode of Rachel Bilson ’s (herself a blossoming female star in the early aughts starring on “The O.C.”) Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and discussed how she was pressured into appearing in magazines like “FHM” and “Maxim.” At the time these men’s magazines were known for very sexualized photo spreads of female subjects.

“There was really no option back then,” Cuthbert said. “That’s what the [film] studio wanted to you to do.”

Starring in a hit tv series and movies like “The Girl Next Door” kept Cuthbert a regular in the pages of these magazines even garnering her “Maxim”’s title of “most beautiful woman in television” in 2013. She was starring in the sitcom “Happy Endings” at the time.

Cuthbert explained to Bilson these “awards” didn’t and don’t hold any specific relevance to her or her work. “It’s not like I won an Olympic medal. It was just some list some random magazine decided to create,” she said. “They actually don’t mean anything in regards to me as a person or my career.”

The actress also discussed how pretty much any female star at the time was going to be given this same treatment when posing for a magazine. “Halle Berry was doing it, for God’s sake… Jennifer Aniston was doing it,” she said. We were probably too young to be subjected to that, and feeling pressured to do that.”

While Cuthbert does look back with some disdain for those times, she has has turned those feelings and experiences into fuel to discuss loving oneself with her children, daughter Zaphire, 4, and song Fable, six-months.

“If I can take what I know now about have two children, and going back, I would be so much kinder to myself,” she said. “I got caught up in that wanting to live up to what everyone was expecting of us, which is to be ‘the hottest woman in the world.’ I’m an actress. I’m 5’2” with little legs and height. It was kind of ridiculous.”

Cuthbert can most recently be see in the 2022 supernatural thriller The Cellar .

Comments / 65

Anthony B. Irvine
2d ago

While I agree that certain industries inappropriately pressure young women into situations that are unnecessarily sexualized, I have a hard time feeling sorry for those who considered it “worthwhile” for purposes of ascending in their careers, but claim to find it distasteful after enjoying success. There are a lot of talented, highly skilled people in this world who never caught a break, simply because they didn’t fit society’s definition of beauty. This woman is beautiful and talented. Teach your daughters differently, but own the pony you rode to the race.

Reply(2)
36
Guest
2d ago

I was exploited too when I was younger. I did roofing in July for $4.75 and hour, which was .50 more than minimum wage. My pretty face didn’t take me nearly as far.

Reply(4)
29
RideTheLightning
2d ago

Probably didn't complain about the paycheck though. I think she knew she a washed up has been and jealous of better looking women younger than her.

Reply
17
