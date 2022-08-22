Read full article on original website
Court denies Ben & Jerry's effort to prevent sales in Israeli settlements
Ben & Jerry's lost its bid Monday to block its parent company Unilever from selling its ice cream in West Bank settlements, which the US firm said would run counter to its values. However, a US federal judge ruled Monday the ice cream company had "failed to demonstrate" that the move to sell the goods in the Israeli-occupied settlements caused it "irreparable harm."
Judge rules against Ben & Jerry's in fight over Israel sales
A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to allow its products to be sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank against the wishes of the Vermont ice cream maker’s independent board of directors. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben and Jerry’s social mission or confuse its customers. In his three-page decision, Carter said that the harm Ben & Jerry’s was claiming was “too speculative.” “The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry’s trademarks,” the decision said. “Thus, the products sold in Israel and the West Bank will be dissimilar from other Ben & Jerry’s products, mitigating, if not eliminating, the possibility of reputational harm.”
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN posted soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both sales and earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also fell year over year. Management cited that the fiscal fourth quarter witnessed unprecedented volatility and several challenges, mainly in Europe. Shares of this manufacturer,...
2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
Investors with only a few dollars to put into play might be put off by the seemingly high prices of some top stocks. Amazon is still priced at more than $130 a share after the company's 20-for-1 stock split, while Alphabet still goes for $115 after splitting its stock by a similar ratio.
U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The 13% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows will soon run into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad selloff in September.
4 Top Stocks From the Thriving Pollution Control Industry
Rising awareness regarding pollution-related health problems, as a result of rapid industrialization, will continue to boost the demand for air quality control systems and other emission-abatement products. This bodes well for the Zacks Pollution Control industry. To address climate change issues, governments across the globe are implementing stringent emission standards. This should foster growth of the industry, despite ongoing headwinds from supply chain constraints and raw material cost inflation.
Stock Market News for Aug 25, 2022
Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks. Investors weighed in their expectations from the Fed Jackson Hole conference, more specifically Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday, for future outlook. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green. How Did The Benchmarks...
Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Investors often face the question of where to deploy cash in the stock market, and they may feel they have more options. Due to recent stock splits, many investors will probably find it easier to buy some stocks that they once perceived as too pricey. Moreover, between the Nasdaq Composite...
RPM International (RPM) Announces MAP 2025 Operational Plan
RPM International Inc.’s RPM stock moved up 0.92% in after-hours trading on Aug 24, after it unveiled a MAP 2025 (Margin Achievement Plan) operational improvement initiative. After successfully completing the 2020 MAP to Growth Plan, RPM International expects to accelerate growth, maximize operational efficiencies and generate a superior value...
US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise at open as investors focus on Jackson Hole meet
U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Thursday, supported by megacap growth stocks and banks, while focus turned to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook. Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on...
Wall St rises as investors await Fed's signals from Jackson Hole
Wall Street's main indexes rose in early trading on Thursday, supported by banks and megacap growth stocks, while focus was squarely on Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, with all eyes on Jackson Hole
Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in Salesforce and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in Salesforce and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week.
