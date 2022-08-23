ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week

By Jackie DeFusco
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SRan_0hS3ZJUa00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Another round of Pandemic-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

In a press release on Tuesday, VDSS said a one-time summer payment of $391 per eligible student will be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards.

The agency said eligible households that don’t have a card should request a new one by calling 1-866-281-2448 or filling out the online inquiry form. After that, one should be mailed to the address provided by their school within seven to ten days of benefit issuance, according to the press release.

Asked why summer payments are just going out now, VDSS’s Associate Director of Benefit Programs Jen Cooper said it took time to obtain approval and operationalize the program.

“I believe we worked as fast as we could given our current limitations and the approval process,” Cooper said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27326S_0hS3ZJUa00
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

As food insecurity remains a challenge, VDSS said the additional P-EBT benefits will provide roughly $276 million in assistance to more than 700,000 students.

Tammy Olszewski is expecting to get more than $1,000 to help feed three kids. She said it’s a big help as she grapples with higher prices at the grocery store.

“I’ll be able to sleep at night. It’s going to make a huge difference,” Olszewski said.

White House expected to announce $10K student loan cancellation, payment pause extension Wednesday

The temporary assistance is available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year or attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.

VDSS recently received federal approval for the summer meal assistance but the state has yet to receive guidance for P-EBT during the 2022-2023 school year.

State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals

“It’s important that we get that information as soon as possible and we just don’t have it right now,” Cooper said. “There is no expectations of what it is going to be because it has changed so much.”

Meanwhile, the federal government is changing how expired or unused benefits are handled. Benefits will now expire on SNAP EBT or P-EBT cards after nine months of no spending activity, rather than after one year of inactivity.

Cooper said VDSS sends a warning letter 30 days before these expungements start. She said they otherwise rely on local education authorities and other community partners to notify parents about new benefits.

Olszewski said she previously lost much-needed money because no one from the state or the school district notified her that more P-EBT benefits had been uploaded on her old card. She said she isn’t eligible for SNAP and had no reason to expect additional money.

“I just feel like that was not right. If you’re going to give people money, you need to notify them,” Olszewski said. “I’m sure I’m not the only person.”

It’s not clear how big the problem may be. The United States Department of Agriculture didn’t answer questions on Tuesday about how much money allocated for P-EBT was sent back to the federal government after not being used and whether parents in that situation have any recourse.

Cooper said, “At this point, I don’t think there is anything they can do to get those benefits back.”

Student-run ‘RampsRVA’ helps disabled residents across Metro-Richmond

Households that do not qualify for P-EBT benefits and are in need of additional food resources may be eligible for assistance through the following community-based resources:

  • The USDA National Hunger Hotline, operated by Hunger Free America , also assists families with food assistance for their children. The Hotline connects callers with emergency food providers in their community as well as through government assistance programs and various social services. For more information, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) (en Español).
  • SNAP households can also utilize the Virginia Fresh Match program , which matches SNAP benefits dollar-for-dollar when purchasing fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and neighborhood grocery stores. A list of participating outlets can be found by using the interactive map located on their webpage
  • The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program helps eligible seniors get locally grown fruit, vegetables, and herbs while supporting local farmers and farmer’s markets in Virginia. Contact a local operations center here .
  • The Federation of Virginia Food Banks utilizes partnerships across the state to provide a healthier, food secure Virginia. Use the Virginia Food Bank Locator to find a food bank near you.
  • 2-1-1 Virginia is also available to individuals or families in need of additional food or other resources. Call 2-1-1 or visit the 211 website for information on available programs.

F or more guidance on P-EBT visit PebtVA.com or contact the P-EBT Call Center at 1-866-513-1414 (Toll-Free) or 804-294-1633 (7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

Related
WJHL

Youngkin administration accepting input on Virginia’s next energy plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is accepting ideas and comments for Virginia’s next energy plan. According to the governor’s office, the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs and bringing people to Virginia. “Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
13News Now

Virginia expands free school meals eligibility

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia wants to help more families keep their children fed this school year. The commonwealth is expanding eligibility for free or reduced school meals. Families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level can access free meals. For a family of four, for example, that means your total income is $49,000 a year or less.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#Food Banks#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#White House
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

While it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time. After all, it's all about balance. So if your diet consists mostly of whole food, then you can easily enjoy some highly processed foods like fancy burgers with tons of sauces and all sorts of ingredients. And if you happen to live in Virginia and are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's the complete list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’

Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
LEBANON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
WBOC

Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value

Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – […] The post Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
alextimes.com

Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office

Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation. Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four. other colleagues, Charles Slemp III,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy