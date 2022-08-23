ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

High school fall sports practices have begun. Find all of our preseason coverage here

By John Ballou, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxJjR_0hS3YyCo00

High school football practices began on Friday, Aug. 19, while all additional interscholastic fall sports practices began on Monday, Aug. 22. We've got you covered on all things high school sports for the Greater Gardner area.

Here's where you can find all of our coverage from an introduction to the region's four new varsity coaches to the high school football games we've circled on our calendar and lists of Greater Gardner's best players in football, field hockey, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross-country and golf.

This file will be updated frequently over the coming weeks, so please check in often for everything you need to know about the upcoming high school fall sports season.

View from the sidelines

Meet Greater Gardner's new varsity coaches

10 high school football games we want to see and you should too — coming soon!

5 things to know about the Monty Tech girls volleyball team — coming soon!

Players to watch this fall

Field hockey

14 Greater Gardner high school field hockey players who will make an impact this fall

Boys soccer

Coming soon

Girls soccer

Coming soon

Boys cross-country

Coming soon

Girls cross-country

Coming soon

Golf

Coming soon

Football

Quarterbacks

Coming soon

Running backs

Coming soon

Wide receivers

Coming soon

Offensive linemen

Coming soon

Defensive linemen

Coming soon

Linebackers

Coming soon

Defensive backs

Coming soon

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: High school fall sports practices have begun. Find all of our preseason coverage here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over

Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
AUBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
BOLTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Gardner, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Gardner, MA
Football
Gardner, MA
Sports
City
Gardner, MA
hwy.co

The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America

If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
SHREWSBURY, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Monty Tech#Linebackers Coming
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts City Named Top Ten Most Financially Savvy, Best Credit Score

Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
graftoncommon.com

Grafton considers joining regional public safety dispatch center

The town is exploring a regional public safety dispatch center, which would partner Grafton with several towns for 911 services. The potential partners would include Hopkinton, Hudson, Northborough, Southborough, Westborough, and the city of Marlborough, with the dispatch center in a central location. The town has been exploring the idea...
GRAFTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
WORCESTER, MA
touristmeetstraveler.com

Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines

Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley

The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

689
Followers
354
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy