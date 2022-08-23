Read full article on original website
Stigmasterol attenuates hepatic steatosis in rats by strengthening the intestinal barrier and improving bile acid metabolism
Stigmasterol (ST) has been shown to improve both lipid and bile acid (BA) metabolism. However, the mechanism(s) by which ST prevents dyslipidemia via BA metabolism, and the potential involvement of other regulatory mechanisms, remains unclear. Here, we found that ST treatment effectively alleviates lipid metabolism disorder induced by a high-fat diet (HFD). Moreover, we also show that fecal microbiota transplantation from ST-treated rats displays similar protective effects in rats fed on an HFD. Our data confirm that the gut microbiota plays a key role in attenuating HFD-induced fat deposition and metabolic disorders. In particular, ST reverses HFD-induced gut microbiota dysbiosis in rats by reducing the relative abundance of Erysipelotrichaceae and Allobaculum bacteria in the gut. In addition, ST treatment also modifies the serum and fecal BA metabolome profiles in rats, especially in CYP7A1 mediated BA metabolic pathways. Furthermore, chenodeoxycholic acid combined with ST improves the therapeutic effects in HFD-induced dyslipidemia and hepatic steatosis. In addition, this treatment strategy also alters BA metabolism profiles via the CYP7A1 pathway and gut microbiota. Taken together, ST exerts beneficial effects against HFD-induced hyperlipidemia and obesity with the underlying mechanism being partially related to both the reprogramming of the intestinal microbiota and metabolism of BAs in enterohepatic circulation. This study provides a theoretical basis for further study of the anti-obesity effects of ST and consideration of the gut microbiota as a potential target for the treatment of HFD-induced dyslipidemia.
Nature.com
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
A cross-sectional survey on awareness of cancer risk factors, information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan
Due to recent increases in cancer burden worldwide, we investigated current awareness of cancer risk factors and the association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan. A nationwide representative sample aged 20Â years or older (563 men and 653 women) responded to a questionnaire as part of a population-based survey in December 2018. Tobacco smoking (55.7% of the mean attributable fraction of cancer risk overall) and cancer-causing infection (52.0%) were regarded more highly than other lifestyle factors as causes of cancer (obesity [36.6%], physical inactivity [31.9%], unbalanced diet [30.9%], and alcohol consumption [26.2%]). The association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention was evaluated using a logistic regression model. The websites of public institutions, and health professionals were associated with a broad range of health behaviors including improving diet, exercise, cancer screening/health check-up, and abstinence from smoking/drinking. Among sources of print media, positive associations were observed between books and improving diet/exercise, brochures and cancer screening/health check-up, and advertisements and abstinence from smoking/drinking. A strategic health communication approach that utilizes various information sources and delivery channels is needed to inform the public about cancer prevention and to motivate risk-reducing behaviors in the population.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
Ammonia promotes the proliferation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells by regulating the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway
Ammonia plays an important role in cellular metabolism. However, ammonia is considered a toxic product. In bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, multipotent stem cells with high expression of glutamine synthetase (GS) in bone marrow, ammonia and glutamate can be converted to glutamine via glutamine synthetase activity to support the proliferation of MSCs. As a major nutritional amino acid for biosynthesis, glutamine can activate the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway to stimulate cell proliferation. The activation of mTOR can promote cell entry into S phase, thereby enhancing DNA synthesis and cell proliferation. Our studies demonstrated that mesenchymal stem cells can convert the toxic waste product ammonia into nutritional glutamine via GS activity. Then, the Akt/mTOR/S6k pathway is activated to promote bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell proliferation. These results suggest a new therapeutic strategy and potential target for the treatment of diseases involving hyperammonemia.
Nature.com
Neutrophil extracellular traps-triggered impaired autophagic flux via METTL3 underlies sepsis-associated acute lung injury
Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) assist pathogen clearance, while excessive NETs formation is associated with exacerbated inflammatory responses and tissue injury in acute lung injury (ALI)/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Autophagy is generally considered to be a protective process, but autophagy dysfunction is harmful. Whether and how NETs affect autophagic flux during sepsis-induced ALI are currently unknown. Here, we confirmed that the level of NETs was increased in ARDS patients and mice models, which led to impairment of autophagic flux and deterioration of the disease. Mechanistically, NETs activated METTL3 mediated m6A methylation of Sirt1 mRNA in alveolar epithelial cells, resulting in abnormal autophagy. These findings provide new insights into how NETs contribute to the development of sepsis-associated ALI/ARDS.
Nature.com
The benefit of anti-angiogenic therapy in EGFR exon 21 L858R mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients: a retrospective study
Patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 21 L858R substitution benefit less from standard EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment, and whether anti-angiogenic therapy was beneficial to the EGFR L858R subpopulation was inconclusive. A retrospective study was conducted to investigate the survival benefit and the target characteristics of the anti-angiogenic agent in the EGFR L858R patients in our center, comparing those treated with or without anti-angiogenic therapy (cohort A and cohort B). At the median follow-up time of 31.0Â months vs 32.7Â months (cohort A vs. B) respectively, Cohort A (n"‰="‰58) had a significantly prolonged median OS compared to Cohort B (n"‰="‰101) (60.0Â months vs.37.0Â months, HR 0.51, p"‰="‰0.016). Anti-angiogenic therapy significantly prolonged the OS in patients with liver metastases (NA vs.26.0Â months, HR 0.17, p"‰="‰0.023) comparing to patients without liver metastases (60.0Â months vs.37.0Â months, HR 0.63, p"‰="‰0.129). For brain metastatic patients, anti-angiogenic treatment tended to improve median OS with (65.0Â months vs.35.0Â months, HR 0.29, p"‰="‰0.068) or without brain radiotherapy (73.0Â months vs.29.0Â months, HR 0.24, p"‰="‰0.171). The grade 3 or more adverse events were manageable and consistent with previous studies. Patients with EGFR L858R mutation treated with anti-angiogenic therapy in their course of treatment had a significantly prolonged OS compared to those who had never received an anti-angiogenic agent. Patients with liver metastases might benefit more from anti-angiogenic therapy than those without.
Nature.com
Hypoxic human proximal tubular epithelial cells undergo ferroptosis and elicit an NLRP3 inflammasome response in CD1c dendritic cells
Inflammasomes are multiprotein platforms responsible for the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin (IL)-1Î² and IL-18. Mouse studies have identified inflammasome activation within dendritic cells (DC) as pivotal for driving tubulointerstitial fibrosis and inflammation, the hallmarks of chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, translation of this work to human CKD remains limited. Here, we examined the complex tubular cell death pathways mediating inflammasome activation in human kidney DC and, thus, CKD progression. Ex vivo patient-derived proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTEC) cultured under hypoxic (1% O2) conditions modelling the CKD microenvironment showed characteristics of ferroptotic cell death, including mitochondrial dysfunction, reductions in the lipid repair enzyme glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) and increases in lipid peroxidation by-product 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE) compared with normoxic PTEC. The addition of ferroptosis inhibitor, ferrostatin-1, significantly reduced hypoxic PTEC death. Human CD1c+ DC activated in the presence of hypoxic PTEC displayed significantly increased production of inflammasome-dependent cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-18. Treatment of co-cultures with VX-765 (caspase-1/4 inhibitor) and MCC950 (NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor) significantly attenuated IL-1Î²/IL-18 levels, supporting an NLRP3 inflammasome-dependent DC response. In line with these in vitro findings, in situ immunolabelling of human fibrotic kidney tissue revealed a significant accumulation of tubulointerstitial CD1c+ DC containing active inflammasome (ASC) specks adjacent to ferroptotic PTEC. These data establish ferroptosis as the primary pattern of PTEC necrosis under the hypoxic conditions of CKD. Moreover, this study identifies NLRP3 inflammasome signalling driven by complex tubulointerstitial PTEC-DC interactions as a key checkpoint for therapeutic targeting in human CKD.
Nature.com
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
Nature.com
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Nature.com
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Nature.com
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Treatment With Canakinumab Does Not Lead to Disease-Free Survival for Certain Lung Cancers
Canakinumab did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis recently announced that canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANOPY-A phase 3 trial, which compared canakinumab with a placebo.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
Liver X receptor agonists exert antitumor effects against hepatocellular carcinoma via inducing REPS2 expression
Recent studies show that liver X receptor (LXR) agonists exert significant antitumor effects in a variety of tumor cell lines including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). But the molecular mechanisms underlying LXR antitumor activity are not fully understood. In this study we investigated the effect of LXR agonist T0901317 (T317) on HCC development and its relationship with RalA binding protein 1 (RALBP1)-associated EPS domain containing 2 (REPS2)/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling axis. We showed that T317 (0.1âˆ’0.5"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently increased REPS2 expression in normal hepatocytes (BNLCL.2 and LO2) and HCC cells (HepG2 and Huh-7). Using promoter activity assay and chromatin immunoprecipitation (CHIP) assay we demonstrated that T317 enhanced REPS2 expression at the transcriptional level via promoting the binding of LXR protein to the LXR-response element (LXRE) in the REPS2 promoter region. We showed that the inhibitory effect of T317 on the proliferation and migration of HCC cells was closely related to REPS2. Moreover, we revealed that T317 (400"‰nM) increased expression of REPS2 in HepG2 cells, thus inhibiting epidermal growth factor (EGF)-mediated endocytosis of EGFR as well as the downstream activation of AKT/NF-ÎºB, p38MAPK, and ERK1/2 signaling pathways. Clinical data analysis revealed that REPS2 expression levels were inversely correlated with the development of HCC and reduced REPS2 expression associated with poor prognosis, suggesting that REPS2 might beÂ involved in the development of HCC. In conclusion, this study provides new insights into the potential mechanisms of LXR agonist-inhibited HCC.
