Knott County, KY

14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe

Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. WATCH | Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. WATCH | Scholarship fund created in honor of Lexington boy killed by gun violence. Updated: 23 hours ago. People who knew 10-year-old Landon Hayes...
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
WKYT 27

Fmr. UN Ambassador takes EKY kids affected by flooding shopping

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual necessity for children across the Commonwealth. That need has grown greatly in Eastern Kentucky where many students are starting over from scratch. So, their fellow Kentuckians are stepping in to help replace some of what they’ve lost and prepare them to take their seats.
WKYT 27

Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
WKYT 27

Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the state capital Wednesday. They gaveled into a special session because of the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. They are expected to vote on a relief plan. Governor Andy Beshear says he and House and Senate leaders have all agreed on a plan to help restore the region after devastating flooding.
WKYT 27

Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam. The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered. Shannon Gabbard says while...
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
Williamson Daily News

Pikeville opens Story Trail for families

PIKEVILLE — Pikeville City Tourism recently announced the creation of the Story Trail, a new family-friendly path at Bob Amos Park. The Story Trail combines family time, recreation, nature appreciation and literacy for families to experience their favorite stories.
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...

