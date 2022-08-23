Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Breathitt Co. officials hoping start of school will provide some normalcy for students, staff
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Breathitt County students will start classes on Monday and officials hope starting the school year will help students get back to some type of normalcy. “We definitely need it at this point because we do have some people living in a lot of different places,...
thelevisalazer.com
Foundation for the Tri-State Announces Lawrence County High School 2022 Scholarship Recipients
ASHLAND, Ky. – Rikki Staniford, a graduate of Lawrence County High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship. She is the daughter of Rick and Darlene Staniford and plans to attend Morehead State University. Thomas Bryce Blevins, a...
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
WKYT 27
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild. “This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe
Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. WATCH | Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill. WATCH | Scholarship fund created in honor of Lexington boy killed by gun violence. Updated: 23 hours ago. People who knew 10-year-old Landon Hayes...
WSAZ
Floyd County Schools open for first time since officer shootings, flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Floyd County has seen more than its fair share of tragedy this summer. Wednesday marks the first day of school across the county with administrators hoping this will help get a little sense of normalcy back to the community as even the first day of school had to be pushed back this year.
Beshear announces next donation payments for Kentucky flood victims
It won’t be until Friday when lawmakers are expected to finally pass the $212 million relief bill for eastern Kentucky, but most of that money will be going to cities, counties, school districts, and other agencies for their repairs.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
WKYT 27
Fmr. UN Ambassador takes EKY kids affected by flooding shopping
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual necessity for children across the Commonwealth. That need has grown greatly in Eastern Kentucky where many students are starting over from scratch. So, their fellow Kentuckians are stepping in to help replace some of what they’ve lost and prepare them to take their seats.
WKYT 27
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
What student loan forgiveness means for Kentucky
Kentuckians are looking at billions in student loan debt relief after the White House announced its student loan forgiveness plan.
WKYT 27
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Justin Skeens, Dir. Digital Storytelling Berea College
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been wondering where the July episode of Uniquely Kentucky has been, don’t worry, you didn’t miss a thing. We decided to hit the pause button out of respect to several major tragedies making the headlines in eastern Kentucky in June and July.
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the state capital Wednesday. They gaveled into a special session because of the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. They are expected to vote on a relief plan. Governor Andy Beshear says he and House and Senate leaders have all agreed on a plan to help restore the region after devastating flooding.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam. The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered. Shannon Gabbard says while...
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
Williamson Daily News
Pikeville opens Story Trail for families
PIKEVILLE — Pikeville City Tourism recently announced the creation of the Story Trail, a new family-friendly path at Bob Amos Park. The Story Trail combines family time, recreation, nature appreciation and literacy for families to experience their favorite stories.
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
