One Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcyclist Crashes Into Dump Truck In Elkton: Reports
A motorcyclist is being airlifted in Maryland after crashing into a dump truck, according to multiple reports. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, first responders in Cecil County were called to a reported motorcycle accident on Pulaski Highway in Elkton, the reports state. Crews responded to the scene,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged for crash that killed pedestrian, injured another in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - A driver in Anne Arundel County is facing charges after hitting and killing two pedestrians then running from the scene before later returning, according to police. Anne Arundel County Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Aquahart Road and Oakwood Road in...
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
Maryland Trash Truck Worker Killed After Vehicle Overturns, Trapping Him: Police
A trucking company employee has been killed after a trash truck rolled on top of him, trapping him, authorities say. Francisco Javier Medero, 54, was working on the back of the truck as a refuse worker along Broadwater Road when a wide-bodied dually pickup truck approached them around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Glen Burnie driver tried fleeing after striking, killing woman walking
A 19-year-old driver in Glen Burnie is being charged following a Thursday collision that left a woman dead.
NBC Washington
Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
Wbaltv.com
Car shot multiple times on I-83 in possible road rage incident
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A possible road rage shooting on Interstate 83 is under investigation, Maryland State Police said. State police said troopers were called around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to I-83 between Shawan and Belfast roads in Cockeysville. Police said someone driving an SUV shot the victim's vehicle multiple times...
Nottingham MD
Police investigating possible road rage shooting on I-83 in Baltimore County
COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening in Baltimore County. At just before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, troopers responded to a reported shooting that occurred on northbound Interstate 83 between Shawan Road and Belfast Road in Cockeysville. According to...
Car shot up while traveling on I-83 in Cockeysville Tuesday
An investigation is underway after police say a car was shot up while traveling on I-83 in Baltimore County Tuesday night.
Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
Two Baltimore County Residents Displaced After Electrical Fire Damages Home
Two Baltimore County residents have been displaced after an electrical fire tore through their home, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 700 block of Cliveden Road in Pikesville around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters on the scene...
Massive House Fire Reported In Baltimore, Shutting Down Roads (DEVELOPING)
Several roads have been closed down as officials battle a massive house fire in Baltimore, authorities say. The home in the 3000 block of W. Belvedere Avenue went up in flames shortly before 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Firefighters are reportedly still on the scene...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
CBS News
Second man dies at hospital following West Philadelphia quadruple shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a second man has died after a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia earlier this week. Police identified the 33-year-old man as Guymore Rookwood, of Philadelphia, on Thursday. Rookwood was hit multiple times by gunshots in his torso, police say. Police say he died Wednesday night....
Beloved PA Mom Killed In Fiery Head-On Crash Was 'Ray Of Sunshine'
A Pennsylvania mom who died in a fiery head-on crash is being remembered by loved ones as a "ray of sunshine." Haley Brooks, 23, was behind the wheel of a car that traveled into the opposite lane and struck a second vehicle before it went up in flames on the 1100 block of North Grange Avenue in Worcester Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Rescues Required, Cars Damaged By Flood Waters In Harford County: Reports
At least one person was rescued in Fallston as flood waters flowed through Harford County on Monday afternoon. Fire officials in Harford County reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 that they had extricated a driver in the 2300 block of Bel Air Road after a vehicle became disabled due to flood waters in the region.
Two Minor Suspects Identified, Being Charged As Adults For Carjacking In Bowie: Police
Two out of three known suspects in a Bowie carjacking have been identified, authorities say. Warrants have been issued for two teenage girls after they were allegedly involved in stealing a car in the 4100 block of Northview Drive on Tuesday, July 26, according to Bowie police. Police have not...
Wbaltv.com
Storms cause flash flooding, dumping several inches of rain in Fallston area
FALLSTON, Md. — Flash flooding damaged dozens of cars in the Fallston area Monday night, SkyTeam 11 reported. Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer said at 6 p.m. that storms that moved through Harford County dropped very heavy rain -- about 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour. SkyTeam 11...
