Perryville, MD

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
HARTLY, DE
Ocean City Today

Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City

An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Washington

Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Car shot multiple times on I-83 in possible road rage incident

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A possible road rage shooting on Interstate 83 is under investigation, Maryland State Police said. State police said troopers were called around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to I-83 between Shawan and Belfast roads in Cockeysville. Police said someone driving an SUV shot the victim's vehicle multiple times...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved PA Mom Killed In Fiery Head-On Crash Was 'Ray Of Sunshine'

A Pennsylvania mom who died in a fiery head-on crash is being remembered by loved ones as a "ray of sunshine." Haley Brooks, 23, was behind the wheel of a car that traveled into the opposite lane and struck a second vehicle before it went up in flames on the 1100 block of North Grange Avenue in Worcester Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, Pennsylvania State Police said.
NORRISTOWN, PA

