Uniontown, OH

Lake Township trustees promote reserve officer

By The Repository
 2 days ago
Lake Township trustees

Monday meeting

ACTION: Promoted reserve officer Cody Dumont.

DISCUSSION: Dumont becomes full time effective Aug. 23. His hourly wage will be raised from $19 an hour to $22.66, and his medical and other benefits will commence Sept. 1. He will have a one-year probationary period beginning on Aug. 23.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Paid bills in the amount of $112,360.
  • Accepted the resignation of Shawn Baker as auxiliary police officer on the Uniontown Police Department, effective Aug. 20.
  • Approved the request to raise the hourly wage for an auxiliary road department employee, Sam Lespiza, from $14 to $16 an hour beginning with the pay period starting Aug. 20.

UP NEXT: Meet 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Township Hall and broadcast live on Facebook.

Patricia Faulhaber

