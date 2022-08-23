Lake Township trustees promote reserve officer

Lake Township trustees

Monday meeting

ACTION: Promoted reserve officer Cody Dumont.

DISCUSSION: Dumont becomes full time effective Aug. 23. His hourly wage will be raised from $19 an hour to $22.66, and his medical and other benefits will commence Sept. 1. He will have a one-year probationary period beginning on Aug. 23.

OTHER ACTION:

Paid bills in the amount of $112,360.

Accepted the resignation of Shawn Baker as auxiliary police officer on the Uniontown Police Department, effective Aug. 20.

Approved the request to raise the hourly wage for an auxiliary road department employee, Sam Lespiza, from $14 to $16 an hour beginning with the pay period starting Aug. 20.

UP NEXT: Meet 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Township Hall and broadcast live on Facebook.

Patricia Faulhaber