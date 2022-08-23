ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Gov. Abbott declares disaster in 23 counties after storms, flooding

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Will DuPree
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster for 23 Texas counties, including Dallas, after storms caused damage and devastating flash flooding.

Abbott signed the declaration in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from local leaders and first responders about the damage sustained there.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was one of the areas most impacted by rain and flooding this week. NBC 5 reported a 60-year-old woman died after her vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Mesquite, east of downtown Dallas.

The Dallas police chief also shared he may have to mandate officers to double up during their patrols, because the storms Monday either damaged or destroyed 28 police vehicles. He said the city’s fire department also lost a large piece of its equipment.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Monday declared a state of disaster for his county and requested state and federal assistance for affected individuals.

Abbott on Monday increased the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) also activated five more Texas A&M Task Force 1 swiftwater boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to help local first responders.

TDEM on Monday also told Nexstar it has more than 250 people ready to help in any part of the state.

Over the weekend, the state had already readied boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and ground transportation from the Texas National Guard, among other resources.

The state said Texans can report damage to homes and businesses online using TDEM’s damage survey. You can also learn more flood safety tips using this website.

WT professors granted FEMA funds to study disaster preparedness, refugees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that two professors have received federal funds for their research focused on understanding the needs of refugees, as well as the obstacles faced during emergencies in Texas, in order to propose solutions to help refugees be better prepared for disasters. The university said that the study […]
TEXAS STATE
Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) –  The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area. The goal of these operations […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
