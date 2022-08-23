Read full article on original website
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted for hitting peace officer directing traffic with his car in N. Post Oak, police say
HPD said the officer was directing traffic when the suspect disregarded an order, took an illegal turn, and hit her as she tried to stop him.
Man wanted for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in SE and NW Houston, police say
The suspect reportedly approached each cashier with a knife, or rifle before demanding money from the register and fleeing in a white Hyundai SUV, according to police.
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
fox26houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
fox26houston.com
Houston driver shot in pickup truck after leaving gas station, police say
HOUSTON - A driver was shot in an intersection after leaving a gas station in northeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Mesa Drive at Tidwell Road. Police say the man had just gotten gas at a nearby gas station and...
2 suspects arrested and charged with murder of 19-year-old killed in Dickinson in May
Authorities found the victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Dickinson Civic Pool on May 5.
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day
The 4-year-old, who was identified as George Floyd's niece, was asleep when the bullets came through her family's apartment. Now, police are searching for a car seen in the area.
KWTX
Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.
Robbery suspect wanted after beating store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward, HPD says
Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the suspect beating the man until he falls to the ground. That's when the thief grabbed cash and cigarettes.
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
17 and 18-year-old suspects accused of killing woman, shooting co-conspirator, investigators say
One of the teens accused of killing a 45-year-old woman earlier this month is also alleged to have killed a widower back in June.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
Suspect shot, killed by officers after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her coworker, police say
HOUSTON — A wild two-day kidnapping of two women ended with officers shooting and killing their kidnaper Tuesday afternoon near the Splendora area, according to the Houston Police Department. Police were still investigating the scene as of Wednesday morning with evidence markers spread out in the gas station parking...
