BHG

The Bissell Stick Vacuum We Named 'Best Affordable Model' Is a 'Miracle Worker,' According to Shoppers

Whether you just ran your vacuum across your floors or you spent the weekend deep-cleaning your home, the mess always seems to return. It's simply inevitable, especially in high-traffic areas like your kitchen, but there are easy ways to give the floors in your space a quick spruce. And one of the best tools to have on hand for the job is a shopper-favorite stick vacuum.
The Independent

10 best floor lamps for illuminating your space in style

Multiple light sources can create a homely atmosphere that you just can’t achieve with only overhead lighting. But where a table lamp can be easy to place – sideboard, piano, console table – a standalone floor lamp demands its own space.The trick is to find the perfect position for your lamp that doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic but that doesn’t see it cramped into a corner, either. Ideally, you want the whole floor lamp on show, from shade to base, so do measure up before you commit.A traditional standard lamp offers a single light source and, depending on the...
Architectural Digest

19 Beautiful Rooms With Mosaic Tile in the AD Archive

The disco ball is well on its way to making a comeback, and if its reemergence in interiors proves anything, it’s the magic of mosaic tile. But why stick to a single sphere of tiled goodness when you can introduce mirrored or colored glass to just about any surface? Whether you’re looking to add color to an outdoor living space or texture to an otherwise humdrum bathroom, mosaic can easily step in to transform a space into something dynamic, dramatic, and full of sparkle. Below, we take a look at 19 rooms from the AD archive that utilize mosaic to its full potential.
The Associated Press

Laundry room? These days, it’s any room

Those who have an in-home clothes washer and dryer often take it for granted. But even in larger homes, we haven’t had the convenience all that long. Indoor plumbing and power made electric washers and tumble dryers possible, and by 1937 they appeared on the market. Most people plopped these appliances in rooms that already had plumbing –- usually the kitchen. Soon, the basement became the laundry zone in many homes; the machines were noisy, so better to have them some distance from living spaces.
Real Simple

Small Living Space? This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Shelving Unit—and It's Just $55 at Amazon

If you live in a small space or you're simply interested in minimalist design, finding pieces that have both style and function is crucial. And if your home is really lacking in square footage, your furniture (and even decor) should serve two purposes, if not more. Thankfully, we found this space-saving Amazon find that combines shelving and lighting together into one very smart design.
The Associated Press

It’s Clear: Windows and Patio Doors Customers More Satisfied with a Personalized Purchase Process, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Adding a personalized touch to the window and patio door purchasing experience—from the product and shopping to delivery and installation—will provide the differentiation manufacturers and retailers need to set themselves apart from the competition, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, SM released today. Overall satisfaction is 854 (on a 1,000-point scale) for the manufacturer segment and 844 for the retail segment, down 9 and 16 points from 2021, respectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005289/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
CBS News

The best fall decor for your home, the hottest trends, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Autumn is almost here. If you've found yourself fantasizing about falling leaves and breaking out your coziest of coats, you're...
GQMagazine

The Best (Early) Labor Day Furniture Deals to Scoop Ahead of Time

Oh summer, we hardly knew ye, but at least we can mark your passing with some epic Labor Day deals ahead of the three-day weekend. There are plenty of early menswear sales that are worth wading through in advance, but the furniture deals are especially prime if you've been eyeing some outdoor loungers for the remainder of the good weather—or some indoor decor to round out any home redecoration projects.
Fox News

Home design trend: Barbie is inspiring a playful new interior style

Today's homeowners are building out real-life Barbie Dreamhouses — and not the plastic kind. The new "Barbiecore" trend officially has hit interior design since making a recent appearance in celebrity fashion and pop culture. As the public anticipates the upcoming 2023 "Barbie" movie — and the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse...
