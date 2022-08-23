The disco ball is well on its way to making a comeback, and if its reemergence in interiors proves anything, it’s the magic of mosaic tile. But why stick to a single sphere of tiled goodness when you can introduce mirrored or colored glass to just about any surface? Whether you’re looking to add color to an outdoor living space or texture to an otherwise humdrum bathroom, mosaic can easily step in to transform a space into something dynamic, dramatic, and full of sparkle. Below, we take a look at 19 rooms from the AD archive that utilize mosaic to its full potential.

