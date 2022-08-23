Read full article on original website
The Best Sight In The World Is Actually A Road Sign That Says Welcome To Missouri
Dorothy had it right when she said, “there’s no place like home.” No matter where in the world we travel, there’s just something about coming back home to our beautiful Missouri. We can all probably remember that moment when we see the “Missouri Welcomes You” sign and the warm feeling that rushes over us. After all, we know all of the amazingness that awaits in our home state, something that visitors are just about to discover.
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
Missouri school district made headlines for bringing back spanking. But the practice is still legal in over a dozen states.
A Missouri school district has gained national attention and prompted protests among its high school students after announcing it was bringing back "corporal punishment," including spanking and paddling. The move to expand paddling in a U.S. school district is unusual, but data shows the practice is still legal in over...
Is the town in ‘Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri' real?
MISSOURI — Yes, the crime is real, the billboards are real, but the town is fictional. Director Martin McDonagh explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the inspiration for the movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" came to him almost two decades ago. McDonagh saw three...
St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session
This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer’s Eatwell store.
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
This Missouri Tiny House with No Wi-Fi (and That’s a Good Thing)
If you're looking to get away from it all, that also means getting away from devices and specifically Wi-Fi. I found a tiny house hidden in the woods of Missouri's wine country and it does not have Wi-Fi and that's a good thing. This is a tiny house hosted by...
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
The one time Missouri had a vampire, turns out it was an albino man
Like any good legend, this story is full of lore, mixed accounts, and a little pinch of faith. Mix it all and you get a town legend. This one happens to be the Vampire of Gibson Cemetery.
Garth Brooks Coming Back To Missouri in October to Open New Venue
Garth Brooks is coming back to Missouri on October 1. The grand opening of the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri is going to open with one of the biggest country artists of all time. It was first reported by themusicuniverse.com that Garth will be opening up the 50,000-seat venue which shows off Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Tickets are $98.95 all-inclusive and are on sale now.
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
Tracking Sunday storms | St. Louis News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Spotty storms are popping up north and west of St. Louis. Track the storms with the live weather loop. via...
Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road
We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927
Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.
This Wentzville Mansion Has a Water Park, Arcade & Bowling Alley
I have an unrealistic wish-list for what I'd love to have in a home. I'd like a basketball court, arcade and a water park. I'd also love to have a bowling alley lined with albums. Guess what. I found such a place and it's really in Wentzville, Missouri. This is...
