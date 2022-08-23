Read full article on original website
pax-man HD
2d ago
Since before the Parkland shooting, I've protested for this, called and begged, for this. Praise God, they found the funds for metal detectors!!
Reply
2
Related
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year. District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code. Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
WXII 12
Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools discusses safety protocols ahead of school year
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — School officials at Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools said they made changes to school safety protocol for this upcoming year including adding metal detectors to middle and high schools. Thanks to a grant, WS/FCS middle and high schools will all have two metal detectors. They won't...
'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
NC middle school reverts to remote learning due to ‘microbial growth’ in HVAC system
West Rowan Middle School informed families they will close the school for the rest of the week due to the detection of “microbial growth” in the HVAC system.
Guilford County Schools receives national recognition from the Biden-Harris Administration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is receiving national recognition. The district is one of 15 districts across the country being highlighted by the Biden-Harris administration for the way its American Rescue Plan funds are being used. First lady Jill Biden is encouraging other school districts to follow...
Free Narcan vending machine placed in Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Detention Center now has a vending machine that dispenses free Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. FROST, the Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team, shared photos of the vending machine located in the jail's public lobby. The goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction by providing a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
'It focuses on building relationships' | WS/FCS introduces a new way students will be disciplined in school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is changing how students are disciplined. The school board revised its Code of Character, Conduct and Support policy. School leaders want to focus beyond the consequences by working with students through restorative practices. "If students are not in school, they are definitely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free Narcan vending machines added to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Narcan vending machines are now available at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to a statement released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on social media. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, citing CDC overdose data, applied for a grant. The Forsyth Regional Opioid and […]
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
Guilford College athlete’s death ruled accidental drowning
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Armed robber suspects issued $700,000 bond, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Armed robbery lands two suspects in a detention center with a total of $700,000 bond, deputies said. Two people involved in an armed robbery were arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Early on Aug. 17, deputies were called to a business on Old Hollow...
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
wschronicle.com
Street School set to begin 19th year, needs help with student lunches
The Winston-Salem Street School (WSSS) is set to begin its 19th year of serving at-risk high school students in our community, but needs a little help. On Monday, Aug. 22, WSSS will open its doors to a record number of students. The unique program that offers alternative educational options has experienced a tremendous growth over the last few years and expects to start the year at full capacity of 60 high school students and 30 adult online program students. Being a private school that charges no tuition and receives no state or federal operational funding, the Street School relies on contributions and support from individuals, businesses, churches, and foundations to provide opportunities for students to earn an accredited diploma.
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 3