Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback. In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record...
Gamecock tight end tears ACL, out for season
One Gamecock tight end will miss the entire season after suffering a significant injury. According to USC head coach Shane Beamer Tuesday, Chad Terrell tore his ACL and is out for the rest of 2022. “Really hate it for that young man,” Beamer said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon....
RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Talley Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Talley Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
Study: Midlands districts among most and least equitable in the state
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-One survey says some of the most and least equitable school districts in the state are right here in the Midlands. According to a survey by Wallethub.com, equity in education is defined by both high and low income students receiving the same funding per pupil based on the district’s income.
Increased law enforcement after a threat against Dreher High School
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One says there will be more law enforcement officers at Dreher High School today due to a threat made against the school. Karen York, Executive Director of Communications, says the threat was made by an unknown person in the chat during...
City of Columbia partners with Richland school district to give new opportunities to students
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While many high school students go off to college after graduation, many are also looking for a career right out of school. Richland School District Two hopes to have students career ready after graduation. “One of my first opportunities was working with the City of...
Local reactions to student loan relief
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Biden’s decision to provide student loan relief will affect millions of former and current students across the nation, and here in Columbia. Some students at the University of South Carolina are excited about the relief. “All of that money that would be spent paying...
Local Living: Cola Jazz Fest and Movies in the park
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Cola Jazz is holding a membership anniversary party Sunday at 701 Whaley. Up next, Cola Jazz Fest takes place September 24, 2022 from 6pm t0 10pm at the SC State Museum and on September 25, 2022 at the Hampton Preston Mansion.
Small fire under investigation at DJJ school
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says there was a small fire on its Broad River Rd. campus Thursday morning. Officials say it was in the woodworking shop behind the Birchwood School, a staff member noticed smoke and called the Columbia Fire Department which responded and put out the fire.
CSX railroad maintenance to close part of South Assembly street this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you near South Assembly street, you will need to find an alternate route. Columbia Police issued a Traffic alert: As you travel along the 600 block of South Assembly Street this week, be aware of digital signs alerting you to upcoming at CSX railroad maintenance.
CSX performing rail maintenance, part of S. Assembly remains closed temporarily
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you near South Assembly street, you will need to find an alternate route. CSX railroad is performing maintenance on the tracks near South Assembly. According to Columbia Police, crews have temporarily closed the 600 block of South Assembly Street. It is expected...
North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department says the man shot at the North Pointe Estates Tuesday has died. According to authorities, the 20 year old victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the upper body. Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
All Pelion area schools eligible for no-cost meals
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Good news for parents with students in Pelion. According to a spokesperson for Lexington School Dist. One, the district is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as part of the National School Lunch Program. Officials say that means participating schools will provide free breakfast and...
CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
Pet of the Week: Baymax!
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Baymax! This sweet boxer-mix is located at Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter staff say he’s about a year and a half old, neutered, and is a big sweetheart!. Baymax is a shelter favorite! He would do great with an active family, or in a...
Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Sumter Police say they’re not giving up on search for man missing for five years
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they are not giving up searching for a man who has not been seen in five years. Investigators say Tommy Brailey was last seen driving away from a Wesmark Boulevard nightclub on August 24th 2017. At the time, police say Brailey was...
Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
