Gail Powell, age 65 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born June 10, 1957, in Burtonwood, England on the Air Force base to the late Vryon and Sophie Christner. Gail’s father, Vyron was a veteran of the United States Air Force and she spent most of her childhood life at various different Air Force bases around the world. In her later years, she moved to Pennsylvania where she married and had two children. Gail was an LPN in Knoxville, TN at various different nursing homes and loved helping take care of the elderly. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader and loved cooking for her family and spending time with her great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Shute; brothers, Charles and Brian Christener; sister, Sophie Kay; brother-in-law, David Kay; sister-in-law, Vicki Christener.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO