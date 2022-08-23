Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. Cane
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
Interlachen dog attack: New details, what will happen to dogs?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. After a dog attack in Interlachen, Florida, led to the death of 61-year-old postal worker Pamela Rock, a new report has been released with further details. The five dogs who mauled Rock will be...
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies report
A Jacksonville woman was arrested by Clay County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a warrant for grand theft from the Orange Park Lowe’s, dating back to November 2020, deputies said.
Atlantic Beach man who saved neighbors from apartment fire in need of kidney transplant
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Greg Franek saved multiple lives when he made sure all of his neighbors escaped a building fire in Atlantic Beach. Now, he needs some help. Franek's apartment building caught fire in the middle of the night on June 7. He woke up to the flames before notifying every neighbor and helping them get out of the building.
Lake City couple charged after allegedly harboring missing teenager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City couple has been charged after allegedly harboring a missing teenager, even after deputies came to their home several homes. James Kite, 39 and Robin Kite, 39, were charged with depriving custody of a minor child. According to a report from the Columbia County...
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A recentviral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation. The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.
News4Jax.com
3-year-old dead after shooting, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Gainesville, authorities said. First responders were called just before 6 p.m. to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Gainesville Police Department, investigators learned that the child got the firearm from an...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Man rushed into surgery following early morning shooting in Biltmore area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed into surgery after an early morning shooting in North West Jacksonville, officials said. Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 5200 block of Shannon Avenue. They arrived to find a man in his mid-20's who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Foolio appears in Duval court, state seeks gang witness to testify in traffic case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio made a rare court appearance Thursday at what was scheduled to be the final hearing before his trial begins Monday. Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police during an April traffic stop. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to suppress all evidence in the case, saying there was no probable cause for the stop and no evidence of fleeing or eluding.
WCJB
Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
WESH
3-year-old Florida boy dies after shooting self with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida toddler is dead after the child accidentally shot himself with a gun. According to Gainesville police, it happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Investigators believe the 3-year-old child found a firearm in a toolbox and was playing with it...
Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two adults arrested for harboring missing juvenile
A Lake City couple was arrested for allegedly lying to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives on the whereabouts of a missing juvenile. According to a CCSO press release, detectives took James and Robin Kite into custody after an investigation revealed they reportedly kept the missing juvenile, Dalia Martinez-Lopez, from her parents.
School bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside injures 2 children, 1 adult
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children and one adult were rushed to a hospital Thursday after a school bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Officials said the crash happened on Duval Station and Starratt Roads sometime in the afternoon hours. At this time,...
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
One arrested after shooting in Springfield area involving multiple people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in the Springfield area involving multiple people Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Dameon Parish was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer and failing to use a sidewalk. Around 10:40 p.m., officers at...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2