Holmen school board votes to add two referendum questions on November ballot

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Holmen voters will see two referendum questions on their November 8 ballots.

The school board voted to add the referenda to the ballot at their meeting Monday.

The first asks for an annual operational referendum at a rate of $650,000 each year which the district says will fund future maintenance and technology needs.

The second is a facilities referendum asking for $74.75 million to be used for additions, remodels, and deferred maintenance.

According to the School District of Holmen’s release, the tax impact would see a $16 increase on a residential property with a fair market value of $100,000.

The district identified the following specific components of their plan:

Evergreen Elementary

High Priority Finishes, Casework, Cubby, ADA & Door Updates

Kitchen Equipment Replacement

Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface

1978 & 1992 Roof Replacement

Building Envelope & Window Repairs

LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements

1978 Elevator Repairs/Updates

Exhaust Fan Replacement

Water Heater Conversion to Natural Gas

HVAC Retro-Commissioning

Kitchen/Receiving Addition with Fencing (1,730 sf)

Parking Lot Expansion & Traffic Flow Reconfiguration

Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building

Viking Elementary

High Priority Finishes, Casework, Cubby, ADA & Door Updates

Kitchen Equipment Replacement

Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface

Roofing and Door Repairs

LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades

Fire Alarm System Replacement

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements

1972 Elevator Repairs/Updates

Exhaust Fan Replacement

HVAC Improvements and Retro-Commissioning

Traffic Flow Reconfiguration for 4k/Receiving

Remodeling/Renovation Throughout the Building

Middle School

High Priority Finishes, Casework, Locker, ADA & Door Updates

Kitchen Equipment Replacement

Site Signage, ADA, & Walkway Upgrades

Building Envelope & Door Repairs

LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements

Fire Alarm & Fire Protection Upgrades

Emergency Generator Addition

Heating & Controls Systems Conversion

Air Handling Unit & Ventilation Upgrades

Exhaust Fan Improvements

Water Piping Replacement

HVAC Retro-Commissioning

Reconstruction of Original 1955 Wing (Old Viking Elementary 37,000 sf)

Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building

Prairie View and Sand Lake Elementaries

Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface

Create STEM Lab

More information, the district says, will be made available on their website, social media pages and in mailings, as well as opportunities to tour facilities and learn more in the coming weeks.

