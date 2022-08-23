Holmen school board votes to add two referendum questions on November ballot
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Holmen voters will see two referendum questions on their November 8 ballots.
The school board voted to add the referenda to the ballot at their meeting Monday.
The first asks for an annual operational referendum at a rate of $650,000 each year which the district says will fund future maintenance and technology needs.
The second is a facilities referendum asking for $74.75 million to be used for additions, remodels, and deferred maintenance.
According to the School District of Holmen’s release, the tax impact would see a $16 increase on a residential property with a fair market value of $100,000.
The district identified the following specific components of their plan:
Evergreen Elementary
- High Priority Finishes, Casework, Cubby, ADA & Door Updates
- Kitchen Equipment Replacement
- Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface
- 1978 & 1992 Roof Replacement
- Building Envelope & Window Repairs
- LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades
- Electrical Infrastructure Improvements
- 1978 Elevator Repairs/Updates
- Exhaust Fan Replacement
- Water Heater Conversion to Natural Gas
- HVAC Retro-Commissioning
- Kitchen/Receiving Addition with Fencing (1,730 sf)
- Parking Lot Expansion & Traffic Flow Reconfiguration
- Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building
Viking Elementary
- High Priority Finishes, Casework, Cubby, ADA & Door Updates
- Kitchen Equipment Replacement
- Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface
- Roofing and Door Repairs
- LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades
- Fire Alarm System Replacement
- Electrical Infrastructure Improvements
- 1972 Elevator Repairs/Updates
- Exhaust Fan Replacement
- HVAC Improvements and Retro-Commissioning
- Traffic Flow Reconfiguration for 4k/Receiving
- Remodeling/Renovation Throughout the Building
Middle School
- High Priority Finishes, Casework, Locker, ADA & Door Updates
- Kitchen Equipment Replacement
- Site Signage, ADA, & Walkway Upgrades
- Building Envelope & Door Repairs
- LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades
- Electrical Infrastructure Improvements
- Fire Alarm & Fire Protection Upgrades
- Emergency Generator Addition
- Heating & Controls Systems Conversion
- Air Handling Unit & Ventilation Upgrades
- Exhaust Fan Improvements
- Water Piping Replacement
- HVAC Retro-Commissioning
- Reconstruction of Original 1955 Wing (Old Viking Elementary 37,000 sf)
- Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building
Prairie View and Sand Lake Elementaries
- Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface
- Create STEM Lab
More information, the district says, will be made available on their website, social media pages and in mailings, as well as opportunities to tour facilities and learn more in the coming weeks.
