Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Buccaneers may already have their future QB1 on the roster
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is securely locked in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Trask could be the heir to the throne. Kyle Trask is entering his second year in the NFL. The Buccaneers added him with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This will now be his second season getting to learn from Tom Brady.
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, aka the “Punt God,” and two other San Diego State football players have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year, according to a civil lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court on Thursday, via the Los Angeles Times. The other two men have […] The post Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could finally be coming to an end. The team fully transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. This all but guaranteed that they would move on from Garoppolo and the $24M he is owed this season. But up to this point, the 49ers’ front office […] The post A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a new chapter, as they are about to enter their first season post the Ben Roethlisberger era. Expected to start for the team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is Mitchell Trubisky, but rookie Kenny Pickett appears to be someone who will be a constant threat to Trubisky’s […] The post Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022
The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Watt among 3 Steelers players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one final preseason game against the Detroit Lions before Mike Tomlin has to decide on the final Steelers 53-man roster for 2022. That makes this game crucial to several players who Tomlin will have to make a tough decision about ahead of the final Steelers roster cuts. The toughest decision might be about whether to end the Derek Watt Steelers Era in Pittsburgh.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking […] The post Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest about Patriots tenure under Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the...
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition
The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Donald swings helmet during massive fight between Rams and Bengals at joint practice
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals met for the first time this week in joint practices since Super Bowl 56 and things took a turn for the worst on Thursday. A full-out brawl broke out between the two teams, with Aaron Donald at the center of it. For our 2022 NFC West & AFC […] The post Aaron Donald swings helmet during massive fight between Rams and Bengals at joint practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
