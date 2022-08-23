RENTON, Wash. (AP) — SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) New faces: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III. Key losses: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, TE Gerald Everett, CB D.J. Reed, DE Carlos Dunlap, LT Duane Brown, C Ethan Pocic, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Strengths: Seattle has an elite pair of wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett even with an uncertain quarterback situation. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks takes the spot of Bobby Wagner after a breakout season in 2021. Quandre Diggs is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the league and Seattle hopes it will be able to use Jamal Adams in ways that utilize his strengths and hide his weaknesses in coverage. Expect a more aggressive, disruptive defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO