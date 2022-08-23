ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mariota, Ridder shine bright in Falcons loss to Jets

The Falcons’ loss to the Jets last night wasn’t all for nothing. After Atlanta took a 16-0 lead in the first half behind bright performances from both Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, New York rallied in the second half with backups to secure the victory. But the loss shouldn’t overshadow the brilliant play from the Falcons quarterbacks.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Seahawks hope to be creating foundation despite QB question

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) New faces: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III. Key losses: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, TE Gerald Everett, CB D.J. Reed, DE Carlos Dunlap, LT Duane Brown, C Ethan Pocic, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Strengths: Seattle has an elite pair of wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett even with an uncertain quarterback situation. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks takes the spot of Bobby Wagner after a breakout season in 2021. Quandre Diggs is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the league and Seattle hopes it will be able to use Jamal Adams in ways that utilize his strengths and hide his weaknesses in coverage. Expect a more aggressive, disruptive defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders, Patriots Practice: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow Dominating

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are sharing the practice field today in Henderson. As expected, the Raiders’ loaded offense is dominating the practice field so far. It’s been quite an eventful week for the Silver and Black. More struggles for the O-line have dominated headlines as...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Telesco

Comments / 0

Community Policy