The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
theScore

Watch: Yankees fan drinks beer with hot dog straw

The New York Yankees' recent slump appears to be forcing fans to find new ways to enjoy the ballpark experience. An adventurous Yankees spectator decided to create a hole in his hot dog to serve as a straw for his beer during a game against the New York Mets on Monday:
Yardbarker

Highlights From the Yankees’ 2023 Schedule

The Yankees and the rest of Major League Baseball revealed schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and changes are coming. For the first time ever, all 30 teams will play each other. Schedules will consist of 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games and 46 interleague games. In addition, every team will play on Opening Day (March 30), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), July 4, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15) and Game 162 (October 1).
MLB

NY native Mazzilli ready for Mets' Old-Timers Day

NEW YORK -- Former Major Leaguer Lee Mazzilli is looking forward to the Mets’ Old-Timers Day, the club’s first since 1994, on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field prior to the Rockies-Mets game that evening. The Old-Timers’ Day player introductions will begin at 5 p.m. ET and single-game tickets...
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
CBS Boston

Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
