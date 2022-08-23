ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: "Fun and free" Opa-Locka swim program aims to save lives

MIAMI - Drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional death for children under five years of age. One woman who was actually the first Back female lifeguard in her neighborhood is on a mission to save the lives of children who historically have not had access to water safety.A group of students at Sherbondy Village pool in Opa-Locka are enthusiastically singing along to a ditty about safety tips for the water called "I Know How to Pool Safely" before they get in the water. The instructor with all eyes on her is Bridget McKinney, a Red Cross-certified instructor and former lifeguard. "We...
MIAMI, FL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Get Out & Golf for Cancer with Hope Lives in Windsor

Hope Lives is putting on its 3rd Annual Golfing for Hope Tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Windsor, CO. The proceeds from this tournament will go towards helping families and individuals suffering from the many side effects of breast cancer treatment. "Tuned In to NoCo" got the chance to...
WINDSOR, CO

