Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Eight-year-old killed after being struck by pickup on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation
An 8-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike with her mother Monday evening, Aug. 22, according to the Prior Lake Police Department. According to a press release, a pickup truck struck the child at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
fox9.com
Charges: Bus driver charged with DWI while driving kids to YMCA camp
(FOX 9) - A bus driver is charged with DWI after authorities discovered he was driving drunk with a bus full of more than 30 children who were headed to a YMCA camp. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at around 11:19 a.m. on Aug. 21 troopers received reports of a charter bus being driven "from shoulder to shoulder" on northbound Interstate 35 – almost driving into the ditch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169
A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane.
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
fox9.com
Single-punch death perpetrator found not guilty of manslaughter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with throwing a single punch that led to the death of another was found guilty of assault charges and not guilty of manslaughter. In a trial that began on Aug. 16, a jury found Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, guilty of fifth-degree assault after charges alleged in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
willmarradio.com
Chain reaction crash on I-94 kills driver of truck
(Rogers MN-) A Brooklyn Center man was killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday on I-94 near Rogers. The state patrol says traffic in the westbound lane was stopped at Highway 101 when an Isuzu truck crashed into the line of vehicles, damaging 7 cars and trucks. The driver of the Isuzu, 42-year-old Miguel Perez, was killed and his passenger, 19-year-old Gabriel Lara of Monticello suffered life threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized at North Memorial. No one else was injured in the crash reported at 2:54 p.m.
swnewsmedia.com
Man charged after allegedly attacking Mystic Lake Casino security with two-by-four
Police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked security workers with two large pieces of wood at Mystic Lake Casino on Saturday, Aug. 13. Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake was charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
bulletin-news.com
Man Dies By Suicide In Eden Prairie Center, Mall Goes On Lockdown
The Eden Prairie Center mall was placed on lockdown on Monday after a man, according to investigators, shot and killed himself. On a complaint of a gun fired, Eden Prairie police officers were sent to the Scheels shop at the mall just before 7:30 p.m. One male was discovered deceased...
bulletin-news.com
Woman Robbed At Gunpoint While Sitting In Car In Maplewood
A lady from Maplewood said that on Sunday night, when she was sitting in her vehicle, a guy brandished a pistol at her and snatched her mobile phone. Police said that they were called to the vicinity of 88 Tiffany Place on Sunday night at at 9:15 p.m. The 23-year-old...
KIMT
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired
PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport
The appeal has been canceled after the child’s mother was located. "The child has been identified and her mother has been found safe," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced. "Thanks to all who shared the alert and provided info that helped investigators identify the child and locate her relatives."
Man arrested after firing shots outside Brooklyn Park apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police were called to a Brooklyn Park apartment complex Monday night after a man fired shots outside the building.A woman called 911 around 10:45 p.m. to report a man she knew was outside her apartment with a handgun. Officers made their way to the complex on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North, and before they arrived, the man started shooting, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.No injuries were reported.Police said the man hid inside one of the apartments, and after officers surrounded it, he and the other occupants came out. The suspect was arrested.Police recovered a handgun from the apartment. They'll continue to invesigate.
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
fox9.com
6-year-old girl riding bike shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a six-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Monday evening in Minneapolis while riding her bike in the Phillips neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the area of East 24th Street near 18th Avenue South. At the scene, officers say they learned a six-year-old girl was riding her bike on the south side of East 24th Street when she was hit by the gunfire.
Comments / 2