BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police were called to a Brooklyn Park apartment complex Monday night after a man fired shots outside the building.A woman called 911 around 10:45 p.m. to report a man she knew was outside her apartment with a handgun. Officers made their way to the complex on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North, and before they arrived, the man started shooting, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.No injuries were reported.Police said the man hid inside one of the apartments, and after officers surrounded it, he and the other occupants came out. The suspect was arrested.Police recovered a handgun from the apartment. They'll continue to invesigate.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO