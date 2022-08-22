Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 26: 10.2-inch iPad for $279, $250 off 1TB MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air $1099, more!
Friday's bestdeals include triple-digit discounts on Apple's current 14-inch MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, plus the lowest price in 30 days on a 43-inch LG monitor and a Pokemon trading card set for $18.99.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone dominant in China, Samsung falls out of second place
New sales date from the second quarter of 2022 shows that Apple'siPhone remains the best-selling smartphone in China, and local rival Vivo has overtaken Samsung for second place.
Apple Insider
This M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM is $354 off, plus $60 off AppleCare
An exclusive $354 discount brings the cost of thehigh-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch down to just $2,545. Plus, save $60 on three years of AppleCare.
Apple Insider
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says
Well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his forecast that Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models won't sport processors built on a 3nm chipmaking process. In a tweet on Friday, Kuo reiterated his prediction that upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would sport new...
Apple Insider
In a declining smartphone market, iPhone shipments in North America grew 3%
More than halfway through the iPhone 13 cycle, AppleiPhone shipments in North America grew 3%, in a contracting overall smartphone market.
Apple Insider
Apple expands annual AppleCare+ option to Mac users in more countries
NewMac buyers in Australia, Canada, and Japan can now get AppleCare+ through the same annual plan available to US customers.
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
Apple Insider
US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple
An anti-trust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is reportedly in the early stages of construction, further amping up the government's efforts to rein in Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air is in stock for $1,099 ($100 off), plus $40 off AppleCare
The2022 Apple MacBook Air in the gorgeous Midnight hue is in stock, with an exclusive triple-digit discount in addition to $40 off AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Apple issues sixth developer beta of macOS Ventura
The newest betas can be picked up via theApple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple's secure Lockdown Mode may reduce web browsing anonymity
Lockdown Mode is an extreme security setting meant for high-risk groups -- like journalists and political figures -- who may find themselves targeted by nation-states or other malicious actors. It works by disabling a number of system functions, like blocking message attachments and web technologies. However, Lockdown Mode's feature restriction...
Apple Insider
Elon Musk and T-Mobile try beating Apple with satellite vaporware
Just in case Apple unveils satellite communications for the iPhone 14, Elon Musk and T-Mobile have tried to beat it to the punch by investing in vaporware heralded by a press event. We won't know until September 7 whether it's true that Apple's iPhone 14 will include satellite-based communications for...
Apple Insider
Tinder parent company files antitrust lawsuit against Apple in India
Match Group, owner of popular dating app Tinder, is the latest company to file an antitrust case against Apple to protest the "excessive" 30% fee for publishing in the App Store.
Apple Insider
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable
Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
Apple Insider
Interns at Big Tech companies remain hopeful amid economic downturns
Tim Cook has said Apple plans to be more deliberate for hiring within certain areas of the company in 2023, but summer interns are optimistic about their prospects at Apple and elsewhere. Credit: WikiCommons. After two years of confusion and changing targets, big tech companies haven't slowed hiring of interns....
Apple Insider
Daily Deals August 25: $100 off cellular Apple Watch SE, 13-inch MacBook Pro for $949, 51% off Klipsch 5.0 Home Theater, more
Thursday's bestdeals include $269 off Google Nest router 3-pack, 25% off Amazon Warehouse and open box, $49 for a Metal Portal TV webcam, and much more.
Apple Insider
Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7
Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the "Far Out" event expected to be the launch venue for the iPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8. Continuing the annual cycle once more, Apple will be introducing new...
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
Apple Insider
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023
According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
Apple Insider
Apple releases fourth macOS Ventura public beta
A day after seeding a developer version, Apple has released the fourth beta build of its upcomingmacOS Ventura update to members of its public software testing program.
