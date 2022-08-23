ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Johnstown man accused of threatening to kill, run over woman

By Alexis Loya
 2 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and run her over with his Jeep in Susquehanna Township on Sunday.

Around 1:18 a.m. Aug. 21, state police in Ebensburg were sent to the 1100 block of Shawna Road for a report of a domestic incident. There, troopers met with 30-year-old Anthony Nichols and quickly commanded him to put his hands up after they noticed a handgun in his front right pocket. As soon as Nichols was arrested, police noted they saw an open container of Michelob Ultra on the driver’s side floor.

Police spoke with the woman who told them that she and Nichols had gotten into an argument. She alleged that he slapped her phone out of her hand when she attempted to call police. Nichols then reportedly choked her and told her he would kill her and then run her over.

Troopers determined Nichols was under the influence of alcohol following a field sobriety test.

Nichols was arraigned on felony counts of strangulation and firearm not to be carried without a license as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, DUI and simple assault. Furthermore, he faces summary harassment and restrictions on alcoholic beverages charges.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 30.

