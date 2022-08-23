ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.

Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials. Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.
Physicians concerned over legal consequences of TN abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some medical and legal experts are concerned about how Tennessee’s abortion ban will play out in court during potential lawsuits. Physicians are speaking out now that the state’s trigger law has gone into effect. Doctors rallied today in front of the Davidson County criminal...
Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
New State Law Could Increase The Number Of 3rd Grade Retentions

A new state law in effect this school year could cause more third graders to be retained. The legislation focuses on proficient reading levels in state testing and gives districts the opportunity to hold back students that do not meet the standards. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said last year, about 65 percent of students statewide did not meet that mark.
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct

The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

