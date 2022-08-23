Read full article on original website
Temporary teacher permits are helping districts fill vacancies
Clarksville Montgomery county school system still needs to fill about 50 teaching positions. Thanks to a new state law - all you need is a bachelor's degree to temporarily teach.
WDEF
Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.
Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
actionnews5.com
Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials. Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.
Dozens of MNPS teachers have not received their paychecks. Here's the problem.
They've been on the job for three weeks, but dozens of Metro teachers still haven't been paid. District officials said they are working as fast as possible to fix the situation.
WSMV
Physicians concerned over legal consequences of TN abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some medical and legal experts are concerned about how Tennessee’s abortion ban will play out in court during potential lawsuits. Physicians are speaking out now that the state’s trigger law has gone into effect. Doctors rallied today in front of the Davidson County criminal...
‘A black eye on the legislature’: TN lawmakers react to Casada indictment
Both Democrats and Republicans alike came together to condemn outgoing Rep. Glen Casada and his chief of staff Cade Cothren, after they were indicted on a myriad of charges.
WTVC
Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
TSU parents and students are upset about campus housing issues
The semester at Tennessee State University starts this week. What should be an exciting time is not the case for every student. Many must stay in hotels for the semester.
MNPS board members raise COVID concerns as 100+ teachers test positive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Teachers in the classroom are facing yet another hurdle. During a Metro Nashville School Board Meeting on Tuesday, board members expressed concerns about teachers having to choose between testing positive for Covid-19, and potentially running out of sick days.
newstalk941.com
New State Law Could Increase The Number Of 3rd Grade Retentions
A new state law in effect this school year could cause more third graders to be retained. The legislation focuses on proficient reading levels in state testing and gives districts the opportunity to hold back students that do not meet the standards. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said last year, about 65 percent of students statewide did not meet that mark.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Tennessee NAACP calling for an investigation into Nashville police
Tennessee NAACP officials called for an investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department, asking for the Department of Justice to look into misconduct.
Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law
Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s abortion law does not contain the lifesaving ‘exception’ you may think it does, lawyers say
Tennessee’s all-out abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. When the legislation was originally introduced, lawmakers said it included an exception for the life of the pregnant person. But lawyers say the reality of the law is much more complicated. Back in April of 2019, Republican Rep. Susan Lynn stood...
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
wkms.org
Trial date set in former Tenn. House Speaker Casada's case over involvement in kickback scheme
A trial date of Oct. 25 has been set for Tennessee’s former House Speaker Glen Casada. The Williamson County Republican pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to involvement in a kickback scheme that funneled money from the General Assembly. Casada is facing charges alongside his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren.
