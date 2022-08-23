ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fire burns building west of Las Vegas Strip

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvU2B_0hS3UQok00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters fought a blaze Tuesday morning at a building west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Procyon Street near Twain Avenue and Valley View Boulevard and sent a large plume of black smoke into the sky.

According to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, the vacant building has been the site of previous fires several times.

When crews arrived at the scene, the building there was heavy smoke, and 90% of the building’s roof had collapsed.

Warren said fire crews have not been able to do any life searches due to the building’s instability.

There is no word on the damage estimate, and the cause of the fire is undetermined, at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 3

Ben Escalera
2d ago

Have you ever wondered how these abandoned buildings are suddenly being burnt down, and then something magically is being built in their place? 🤔 Nah, it's just a coincidence, LOL. 😆

Reply
2
 

8 News Now

IN THIS ARTICLE
8 News Now

8 News Now

