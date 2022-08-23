ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy

The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Reacts To Death Of Legendary Chiefs Quarterback

The NFL last lost an icon with Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passing away at age 87. Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings and holds the franchise records for passing yards (28,507) and touchdowns (237). He had entered hospice...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

New Injury Update For Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster took an encouraging step toward starting the 2022 season on track. The new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was spotted catching passes from Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium before Thursday's final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. A knee injury has kept Smith-Schuster out of practice for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bieniemy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Joyce records first professional save

Former Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce made his sixth professional appearance Thursday with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Joyce (1-0) pitched one inning, recording one strikeout against five batters in Rocket City’s 3-2 win at Tennessee. The former Vol earned his first professional save and totaled 21 pitches with 13 strikes.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy