Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Watch: Mahomes Takes Penalty to Pay Tribute to Len Dawson
The team honored their late quarterback by recreating his infamous “choir huddle.”
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Kansas City Chiefs fans need this Patrick Mahomes bobblehead
Kansas City Chiefs fans need to check out this new, limited-edition Patrick Mahomes bobblehead from FOCO. Order yours today. From FOCO: QB1 in KC is kind of a BIG deal. Add a big-time dose of Mahomes Magic to your collection with the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Bighead Bobblehead. Only...
NFL Reacts To Death Of Legendary Chiefs Quarterback
The NFL last lost an icon with Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passing away at age 87. Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings and holds the franchise records for passing yards (28,507) and touchdowns (237). He had entered hospice...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Injury Update For Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster took an encouraging step toward starting the 2022 season on track. The new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was spotted catching passes from Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium before Thursday's final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. A knee injury has kept Smith-Schuster out of practice for...
Chiefs Took Delay Of Game Penalty On First Play - Here's Why
Usually, it's not a good thing when a team takes a delay of game penalty, but the Kansas City Chiefs did it intentionally before their first offensive play tonight. They had a good reason for doing so. It was all part of a tribute to the late, great Len Dawson.
Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Kansas City Chiefs to first Super Bowl title, has died at 87
Len Dawson, the legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory, has died, his family and the Chiefs announced on Wednesday. He was 87.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyrann Mathieu says Aaron Rodgers is the best player in the NFL
Now that he's with the New Orleans Saints, Tyrann Mathieu is ready for the challenges of taking on NFC playmakers once again. Mathieu knows all too well how great Aaron Rodgers is too. Matter of fact, Mathieu had quite the compliment for AR12. This week, the star defensive back came...
Ben Joyce records first professional save
Former Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce made his sixth professional appearance Thursday with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Joyce (1-0) pitched one inning, recording one strikeout against five batters in Rocket City’s 3-2 win at Tennessee. The former Vol earned his first professional save and totaled 21 pitches with 13 strikes.
Comments / 0