New York City, NY

fox40jackson.com

AOC-backed New York Democrat celebrates primary victory by declaring ‘socialism wins’

A New York Democrat state Senate candidate backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., celebrated her primary election victory by declaring “socialism wins.”. Kristen Gonzalez, a tech worker whose campaign for the New York state Senate was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and left-wing lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez, made the declaration to cheering supporters on Tuesday after winning her primary election.
Gothamist

Ready to rank: Close NY congressional race reignites debate on ranked-choice voting

Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. His narrow primary victory has sparked a new debate over expanding ranked-choice voting. Some voters said they were confused and disappointed that the new system rolled out last year for city races wasn’t in place for congressional and state primaries. [ more › ]
Crime & Safety
City
Western Queens Gazette

Unofficial Results Of August 23rd Primary Election

Here are the unofficial results of the August 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections for various seats in the NYS Senate and US Congress, with 97-99% of scanners reported, according to the NYC Board of Elections. The candidates for Congress and NYS Senate in Queens. The Republican candidates:. 14th Congressional...
cityandstateny.com

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio may have had the best week of any of the dozen candidates who failed to clinch the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District. The drop-out candidate not only managed to still garner 477 votes, but more importantly can skirt the blame heaped on other progressive candidates for failing to coalesce. Plus, the former mayor landed a plum teaching gig at Harvard University this fall. What, like it’s hard?
insidernj.com

Pascrell Throws an Elbow at the GOP

CLIFTON – High gas prices have been a political boon to Republicans, who are linking them to Joe Biden and for that matter, all Democratic incumbents. But now Bill Pascrell Jr. is fighting back. The feisty congressman from Paterson stood outside city hall today, and more symbolically, across the...
Jerry Nadler
Carolyn Maloney
iheart.com

Abbott: NYC Mayor Should Come Visit Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the Mexican border. He says it would help Adams understand illegal immigration is in a dire situation. The Republican governor also says it's unfair to criticize his border policies, vowing all he's doing is following U.S. law.
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
buckeyefirearms.org

“Significant” Problems with NY Red Flag Law

As New York officials prepare to defend that state’s new and almost certainly unconstitutional gun licensing law, the president of the state’s bar association has called attention to “significant deficiencies” in another law, the “extreme risk protection order” (a.k.a. “red flag”) law.
104.5 The Team

Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
fox40jackson.com

NYPD adopts new concealed carry permit license rule after Supreme Court ruling

The New York Police Department adopted a new rule governing concealed carry permits. After the Supreme Court ruled the law concerning concealed carry permits in New York was unconstitutional, the state enacted new licensing standards. Wednesday’s NYPD rule brings the department’s rules in line with the state’s new law, which goes into effect on Sept.1.
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
EAST ORANGE, NJ

