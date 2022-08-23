Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
GOP State Rep. Rethinks Abortion Bans After Hearing Doctor's Story
South Carolina state Rep. Neal Collins said he didn't sleep "that whole week" after hearing the effect strict anti-abortion bills can have on real people.
Nebraska Republicans lack votes to pass 12-week abortion ban
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will not convene the state legislature for a special session to consider stricter abortion laws because Republican lawmakers did not have the votes to pass a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, he said on Monday.
Judge sides with Biden admin, blocking part of Idaho’s abortion ban
The federal government’s challenge represents one of its most aggressive actions to preserve abortion rights.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Louisiana woman faces ‘horrifically cruel’ abortion choice over fetus missing skull
A pregnant Louisiana woman faced with either carrying a skull-less fetus to term – for the baby to probably die within hours – or traveling several states away to obtain an abortion has hired a prominent civil rights attorney as she weighs how to move forward. Nancy Davis,...
Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws
The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Court closes appellate door to lawmakers in abortion fight
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers were turned down Wednesday in their request to appeal a May order that suspends a ban on abortion.A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeals said it found no need for an immediate review.A 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions in Michigan unless the life of the mother is in danger. But abortion still remains legal after the fall of Roe v. Wade because two judges in separate cases have stopped any enforcement.The appeals court was focusing on a challenge filed by the Republican-led House and Senate to an injunction issued by Judge Elizabeth Gleicher at the Court of Claims.In May, Gleicher said the law, which was long dormant, likely violates the Michigan Constitution. Her order is limited to the attorney general's office.An Oakland County judge last week made a similar order that applies to prosecutors in counties where abortion services are available.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, has repeatedly asked the Michigan Supreme Court to step in and settle all disputes about the 1931 law, but no action has been taken.Separately, voters in November could get an opportunity to add abortion rights to the state constitution.
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure.The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of next week.Romanick put the trigger ban on hold last month when he ruled that Attorney...
North Dakota judge blocks abortion trigger ban day before it goes into effect
A state judge in North Dakota on Thursday blocked the state's so-called trigger abortion ban, which was set to go into effect on Friday.
NBC News
Abortion rights advocate: Patients will be forced into a ‘manmade’ medical crisis if Idaho ban takes effect
A federal judge in Idaho heard the first arguments today on whether the state’s near-total abortion ban should be temporarily halted. Marc Hearron, Sr. Counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights says the law, which takes effect Thursday, could prevent doctors from providing emergency care to women dealing with pregnancy complications.Aug. 22, 2022.
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
More Republican-led states will ban abortions this week as 'trigger laws' go into effect
Several Republican-led states will ban nearly all abortions this week as their so-called trigger laws go into effect in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Some of the laws will also increase penalties for those accused of performing the procedure. Such laws in Idaho,...
Former Trump aide reacts to South Carolina GOP lawmaker regretting abortion ban
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin reacts to a video of South Carolina GOP state Rep. Neal Collins describing the story of a 19-year-old who allegedly could not be treated by doctors when having a miscarriage due to the state’s strict abortion laws.
White House vows further action on abortion following Idaho, Texas rulings
The White House on Thursday hailed a ruling by a federal judge in Idaho late Wednesday that temporarily halted the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, while vowing further action to safeguard access to abortions in emergency situations. “Yesterday, a federal Idaho district court determined that women in Idaho...
U.S. judge blocks Idaho from enforcing abortion ban
Aug 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the state of Idaho from enforcing a near-total ban on abortions when women endangered by pregnancy complications require emergency care at hospitals, siding with the U.S. Justice Department that argued the ban conflicted with federal law.
MSNBC
Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans
Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family medicine doctor and plaintiff in a lawsuit to stop a severe abortion restriction law in Idaho, and Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the tangible harms abortion bans and restrictive abortion laws cause to women and medical professionals. “Ordinary people will lose their lives over these bans that were put in place by legislators, who, many of whom just don't understand any of the complexity of pregnancy,” says Dr. Gustafson. “Pregnancy isn't a happy, safe event, for many people. It is a very complex medical condition.”Aug. 25, 2022.
