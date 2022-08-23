BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-9) New faces: S Marcus Williams, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, T Morgan Moses, P Jordan Stout, DT Michael Pierce. Key losses: The Ravens dealt with tragedy in June when LB Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26, a loss that transcends the normal roster turnover a team goes through in the offseason. Baltimore observed a moment of silence in Ferguson’s honor before its first preseason game. Other players who aren’t back include WR Marquise Brown, P Sam Koch, T Alejandro Villanueva, WR Sammy Watkins, C Bradley Bozeman, CB Tavon Young and DE Derek Wolfe. Strengths: Lamar Jackson won league MVP honors three years ago and showed flashes of that ability last season as well before missing the final four games with ankle issues. The Ravens were decimated by injuries last year but still contended for the division title, an indication of what’s possible if they have better luck in 2022. Justin Tucker is one of the greatest kickers the game has seen, giving Baltimore quite an option in close games.

