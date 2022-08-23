Read full article on original website
The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
Gus Edwards won't return to NFL action in September. The Baltimore Ravens running back tore his ACL shortly before beginning the 2021 season. After missing the entire year, his comeback will have to wait at least four games. Baltimore placed Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The...
The Ravens welcomed a Super Bowl champ at receiver on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Baltimore announced the signing of former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson. A former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016, Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career in KC, as a nice piece in Andy Reid's offense.
Ravens' Jackson enters another season with plenty to prove
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Even more than usual, this feels like a crucial season for Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback has been both celebrated and doubted throughout his NFL career, whether he was winning MVP honors in 2019 or setting a career high in interceptions a season ago. After a late-season injury kept him out last year — and following an offseason full of contract uncertainty — Jackson will certainly be under a microscope in the months to come.
Ravens hope to return to playoffs after injury-filled 2021
BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-9) New faces: S Marcus Williams, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, T Morgan Moses, P Jordan Stout, DT Michael Pierce. Key losses: The Ravens dealt with tragedy in June when LB Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26, a loss that transcends the normal roster turnover a team goes through in the offseason. Baltimore observed a moment of silence in Ferguson’s honor before its first preseason game. Other players who aren’t back include WR Marquise Brown, P Sam Koch, T Alejandro Villanueva, WR Sammy Watkins, C Bradley Bozeman, CB Tavon Young and DE Derek Wolfe. Strengths: Lamar Jackson won league MVP honors three years ago and showed flashes of that ability last season as well before missing the final four games with ankle issues. The Ravens were decimated by injuries last year but still contended for the division title, an indication of what’s possible if they have better luck in 2022. Justin Tucker is one of the greatest kickers the game has seen, giving Baltimore quite an option in close games.
Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden waived by Baltimore Ravens
Former Alabama wide receiver and kick returner Slade Bolden was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. The team announced the news via their Twitter page. Bolden spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, where he played wide receiver and also contributed on special teams. The Louisiana native returned 21 punts for 148 yards during his Alabama career. Along with that, he hauled in 68 receptions for 712 receiving yards and four touchdowns. After his redshirt-junior season concluded, Bolden declared for the 2022 NFL draft.
