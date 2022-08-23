ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Men’s golf: Monday night at Tribute, Trapp River

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

Golf scores provided by Scott Campbell. To submit recreational league scores, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

WausauPilot

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
MERRILL, WI
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
WSAW

Classic car business in Stratford under investigation

Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
STRATFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Blue Sunset

This week’s featured cocktail beckons images of the sea, so alluring we can hardly stop looking at it. The Blue Sunset, though, is even better to sip on a warm summer evening. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ to air encore broadcast on hoarding disorder

WAUSAU – Hoarding, a persistent difficulty parting with possessions, is a complex psychological phenomenon where people collect and save mountains of items that appear to have little or no worth, often accumulating them to such a degree that their possessions overrun their living spaces. On top of emotional and health concerns, hoarding disorder can present a physical danger to the person struggling with the condition, as well as to the people with whom they live. Recent research and emerging science are beginning to clarify the causes of hoarding disorder, along with treatment options that can result in better decision-making and a happier, healthier life.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
#Tribute Trapp River
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 23

Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Burks Bar to hold dog-friendly event

Well-behaved dogs (and their owners and friends) are invited to a fundraising event this weekend at Burks Bar in Wausau, with food, music, prizes and fun – along with adoptable dogs in search of a forever home. The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event is set from noon to 6...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

The Grand to host community engagement events this fall

WAUSAU – The Grand Theater will bring back its Bridge Clinic Community Engagement Series this fall, highlighting four free community arts events. This fall, the series will feature swing dancing, a ballet-inspired fitness class, a chance to watch Broadway crews transform the stage of The Grand, and the ever-popular Broadway Karaoke.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point, Milwaukee Tool partner to equip CNR students

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is partnering with Milwaukee Tool to drive safer and more productive natural resource management practices. Through the partnership, students in the College of Natural Resources will receive access to world-class tools, equipment and training. Supported by a $1 million tool and equipment endowment through 2030,...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library sets dates for September story times

WAUSAU – When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place to turn than your local Marathon County Public Library. MCPL has story times scheduled at all nine of its locations this September, so families across the county can easily attend one no matter where they live.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

NTC to host open house

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will host its Community Open House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at 1000 W. Campus Drive. The event is free and open to the public. The open house gives attendees the opportunity to meet with faculty and explore 190+ program options. Visitors also can tour NTC’s state-of-the-art labs and Timberwolf Suites, NTC’s partnership for student housing.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield

A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
MARSHFIELD, WI
whby.com

Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership

SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

