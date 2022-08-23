Men’s golf: Monday night at Tribute, Trapp River

WAUSAU – Hoarding, a persistent difficulty parting with possessions, is a complex psychological phenomenon where people collect and save mountains of items that appear to have little or no worth, often accumulating them to such a degree that their possessions overrun their living spaces. On top of emotional and health concerns, hoarding disorder can present a physical danger to the person struggling with the condition, as well as to the people with whom they live. Recent research and emerging science are beginning to clarify the causes of hoarding disorder, along with treatment options that can result in better decision-making and a happier, healthier life.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO