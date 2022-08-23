ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Hope, AL

Good Hope City Council proclaims September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Good Hope’s City Council held its second August council meeting Monday night and Mayor Jerry Bartlett led things off by signing a Mayoral Proclamation of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Cullman EMS Director James Curtis was also on hand to join the council for the signing.

“We’ve partnered up with Cook Ministries and launched a new program called HELLO and the premise is that sometimes it just takes one word to change somebody’s day and keep them from going down a path they don’t need to be on. Our mission statement is to advocate and educate about mental health awareness and to facilitate those in our communities searching for help. What we’re looking to do is partner up with local entities to help get people the help they need,” Curtis said. “We need to come together to combat this. These things are preventable. As a community it’s something we can combat, and we need to look out for one another and take care of each other.”

After signing the proclamation, Bartlett and the Council went on to approve Resolution No: 017-2022, an annual resolution adopting a transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act.

The Resolution reads,

“Therefore, be it resolved, by the City Council of the City of Good Hope as follows:

  1. The City Council of the City of Good Hope hereby passes this Resolution as its Transportation Plan submitted in compliance with the Rebuild Act, Act No. 2019-2
  2. Pursuant to the Act, the City Council of the City of Good Hope estimates that its anticipated allocation from the Rebuild Alabama Act fund for the first fiscal year at six (6) cents, will be approximately $17,573.00, with increasing allocations for the second year at eight (8) cents will be approximately $23,430.00, and for the third year and each fiscal year after, at ten (10) cents will be approximately $29,288.00.
  3. The City of Good Hope shall deposit said funds, per the State of Alabama, Office of the Treasury, into our current Gas Tax account at Premier Bank of the South, and only expend monies pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act 2019-2.
  4. Pursuant to the Act, the City anticipates expending funds received pursuant to the Act, in part or in whole, to fund any of the following listed projects:
  1. Maintain or repair existing roadways in city limits as needed
  • The City Clerk is hereby authorized and instructed to post a copy of this Resolution as its Transportation Plan in a conspicuous place at the following posting places within the city of Good Hope those being Good Hope City Hall, Good Hope Community Center and on the website of the City of Good Hope at www.goodhopeal.com .

Before adjourning, the Council also approved Ordinance No: 018-2022 to amend Zoning Ordinance No: 009-2019 as to Section 2.04 planned development district and all the R zones in sections 3.02, 3.03, 3.04, 5.05.

“Be it ordained, by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Good Hope, Alabama, as follows:

SECTION 2.04, Planned Development (PD) District Regulations

This is an amendment to Section 2.04, C. 8. From the date of the passage of this amendment Section C.8 shall read: Minimum Setbacks will be granted upon approval of site plans submitted to the planning commission on a case-by-case basis.

SECTION 3.02, (RA) Rural/Agricultural District

This is an amendment to Section 3.02, A. Primary Structures. No. 5 to Read as follows: 5. Minimum Square Footage: Shall not be less than 1,000 square feet of living space at ground level.

SECTION 3.03, (R1) Single-Family Detached

This is an amendment to Section 3.03, A. Primary Structures. No. 6 to Read as follows: 6. Minimum Square Footage: Shall not be less than 1,000 square feet of living space at ground level.

SECTION 3.04, (R2) Single-Family Detached

This is an amendment to Section 3.04, A. Primary Structures. No. 6 to Read as follows: 6. Minimum Square Footage: Shall not be less than 1,000 square feet of living space at ground level.

SECTION 3.05, (R3) Single-Family and Multi-Family

This is an amendment to Section 3.05, A. Primary Structures. No. 6 to Read as follows: 6. Minimum Square Footage: Shall not be less than 1,000 square feet of living space at ground level.

The Good Hope City Council will hold its next meeting Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Good Hope City Hall.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cullman Daily News

Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election

A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant

Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Work beginning on 50-acre Walker County multi-use development

A 50-acre multi-use development was announced today for southern Walker County, with local and state officials saying the project will eliminate the hazards of a defunct coal mine and bring economic opportunity along the Interstate-22 corridor. The opening phase of Heritage Landing should be completed by the first half of...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CASA volunteer training this September; Shallow Side benefit concert Sept. 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) work to provide the best outcomes for children in the court system. Advocates are appointed by the juvenile court to recommend the best interest of a child/teen who has been abused and neglected. Whether this means helping make a connection with adoptive parents or safely reuniting the child with parents or relatives, the ultimate goal of CASA volunteers is to help ensure that each of the children served can live in a safe, permanent home. CASA volunteers review records, research information and talk to everyone involved in each case, including social workers,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Good Hope, AL
State
Alabama State
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama schools bracing for milk shortage due to dairy plant closures

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Borden Dairy will close two plants, one in Dothan and one in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by September 30. Those two plants supply the majority of eight-ounce milk cartons to school districts across Alabama. In a statement released Thursday, Tuscaloosa City Schools said it is bracing for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Hope City#City Limits#Cullman Ems#Cook Ministries#The Rebuild Alabama Act#Transportation Plan
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

County sanitation rates increasing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission recently voted in favor of a sanitation rate increase to go into effect Oct. 1.   Residential service rates will increase $3 a month from $12.01 to $15.01. Exempted from the 75 cents a week increase will be seniors, age 65 and older, whose rates will remain the same, at $7.82 a month. Senior rates are available by calling the sanitation department at 256-287-1142. The cost for additional cans will remain the same at $7 per month.  This is the first increase in sanitation rates for the county in 10 years and was cited as necessary...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Cullman Tribune

Senior Food and Home Necessities Drive underway

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA) and SouthernCare Hospice are joining forces to provide food and basic household necessities to area senior citizens in need. The organizations are calling on others in the county to help. The inaugural Senior Food and Home Necessities Drive seeks to bridge the gap caused by the high incidence of hunger among Cullman’s elder population.  According to University of Alabama Medicine, Alabama seniors suffer from some of the highest food insecurity rates in the United States. Approximately 17% of the state’s elders battle food insecurity, a rate which is 66% higher than the national average.   In response to almost one in five seniors in need, COA and SouthernCare Hospice are reaching out to the community to gather dry goods, including:  Canned soups Canned goods   Crackers  Oatmeal Dry beans Cereals Granola bars  Peanut butter Flour Snack cakes Apple sauce  Household supplies are also needed, including:  Toilet paper Laundry detergent Dish detergent Paper towels Cleaning supplies  The items will be stored at the COA office and distributed to seniors on a fixed or limited income on an as-needed basis. Donations may be taken to the office at 1539 Sportsman Lake Road. Call 256-734-1241 for more information.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

North Alabama teacher charged with groping student

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues

Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy