Awesome 98

Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale

Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
Awesome 98

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Awesome 98

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Awesome 98

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station

One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
Awesome 98

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
Awesome 98

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Awesome 98

Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
Awesome 98

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Awesome 98

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
Awesome 98

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

