Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Get Ready For In This Moment Lubbock With Production Times And More

Here is everything you need to know about next Thursday's 39th FMX Birthday Bash. This morning I realized that we have a concert in one week and I got a crazy adrenaline surge. I never thought I'd be on the radio. I always thought I'd be working live sound. The only reason I wanted to do live sound was so that I could go to more concerts. The energy and the music are still just intoxicating to me.
FMX 94.5

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
FMX 94.5

Here Are Lubbock's Top 10 Favorite Korn Songs

Wanna know the most played Korn songs in Lubbock, Texas? We got you!. Korn hit Lubbock September 7th, 2022 for the 41st FMX Birthday Bash and we are getting tuned up for the show. Korn's library/discography is so extensive and deep that we could never cover it all. I don't...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
FMX 94.5

Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock's Next Big Rain

Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
FMX 94.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
FMX 94.5

Unsolved Texas 'Moonlight Murders' Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later

Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech's Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year

Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

