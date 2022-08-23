Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s 1st Tacos & Tequila Fest to Star Collective Soul, The Toadies & More
The first inaugural Tacos & Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock's Lone Star Events Center (602 E 19th Street) Saturday, November 5th. Groups scheduled to appear include Collective Soul, The Toadies, Bowling for Soup, and Texas Hippie Coalition, with local support. Can I take a moment to say how obsessed I've always been with The Toadies? I'm obsessed.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Kameron Michaels Sets Off Weekend of Lubbock PRIDE Performances
Ru Paul's Drag Race superstar Kameron Michaels returns Friday night (August 26th, 2022) to Lubbock to perform at club Rewind (1802 Buddy Holly Ave) for the official LubbockPRIDE pre-party. There is no cover for the event before 10 p.m. Kameron placed as runner-up in Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race,...
Get Ready For In This Moment Lubbock With Production Times And More
Here is everything you need to know about next Thursday's 39th FMX Birthday Bash. This morning I realized that we have a concert in one week and I got a crazy adrenaline surge. I never thought I'd be on the radio. I always thought I'd be working live sound. The only reason I wanted to do live sound was so that I could go to more concerts. The energy and the music are still just intoxicating to me.
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Get Stoked! A Brand New Thai Restaurant Is Coming To Lubbock In September
What's better than all of the delicious Thai food we have in Lubbock? More of it!. The owner of Thai Pepper is planning to open a new Thai restaurant in September called Mam's Thai Cuisine. If it's anything like Thai Pepper, you best believe I will be a regular. Right...
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
Here’s How to Support Nonprofits & Enjoy Lubbock Food Trucks Every Month
If you love food trucks, this monthly event will be your new favorite thing. Not only does it bring a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause. It was started up as a way to enjoy food, get the...
Here Are Lubbock’s Top 10 Favorite Korn Songs
Wanna know the most played Korn songs in Lubbock, Texas? We got you!. Korn hit Lubbock September 7th, 2022 for the 41st FMX Birthday Bash and we are getting tuned up for the show. Korn's library/discography is so extensive and deep that we could never cover it all. I don't...
Four Sixes ‘Grit & Glory’ Brings A Texas Legend to the Beer Aisle
Recently, I drove to Oklahoma. Okay, that's a misnomer, I rode to Oklahoma in the backseat. Part of the fun of that trip is being able to see the legendary 6666 ranch from the highway. It's located in Guthrie, Texas, and it's on the way if you're headed to the Choctaw casino.
Finally 29: How Demi Lovato’s New Song Impacts You, Even in Lubbock
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you’ve probably heard Demi Lovato’s latest hit, ‘29’. Not only is it a well-made song, but the message is something incredibly important that many people identify with. In the song, Lovato allegedly looks back on their relationship with...
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Are You Ready For Some Football, Lubbock? Friday Night Lights Are Back
This is one of my favorite times of the year in West Texas, because on Friday Nights, communities get together and celebrate pride in their school and town by filling stadiums that are just shy of NFL sized. High School Football has returned, and all is right in the world.
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
Lubbock Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions on Saturday
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Animal Shelters will be participating in a national program meant to promote animal rescue and adoption. Saturday is the National Clear the Shelters event, and on August 27th the Lubbock Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions. According to a press release from the City...
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
Ripping Up 19th Street Right Before School Started Might Have Been a Bad Idea
If you've driven on 19th Street near Texas Tech University and Lubbock High School in the last couple of weeks, I'm sorry. The ongoing road construction paired with the traffic carrying new college and high school students to and from school has become a massive problem. I see a different person complain about their commute on Facebook every single day.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
