Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Claims of broken promises and unpaid vendors surround last weekend's Cannabis Carnival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Controversy surrounding a marijuana event that went live in Muskegon last weekend. A number of vendors and attendees of the Saturnalia Cannabis Carnival told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were growing increasingly frustrated with organizers. While some vendors were paid, others said they received only partial...
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
Oktoberfest celebration in Grand Rapids returns with beer tent, Dachshund Dash, live music
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The annual Oktoberfest celebration in Grand Rapids returns Sept. 23 and 24 at Riverside Park. The two-day festival featuring a beer tent, live music and more kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE, and runs through 10 p.m. that day.
28th Street Metro Cruise welcomes back car lovers this weekend
WYOMING, MI - The 28th Street Metro Cruise is again expected to draw a crowd this weekend to see an array of cars rolling through the bustling thoroughfare for more than a dozen miles. The Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 17th annual event that kicks off Friday, Aug....
Things You’ll See at ArtPrize in Downtown Grand Rapids
ArtPrize kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 15th and will run through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The independent international art competition celebrates artists working in all medium from anywhere in the world. There are several things you will see on the streets of downtown Grand Rapids during...
Say Cheese! Grand Rapids’ Grilled Cheese Fest is Returning This Fall
Is there anything better than a toasty, ooey gooey grilled cheese?. I loved them when I was a kid and I still do, so I'm pumped the Grilled Cheese Fest is returning to Grand Rapids!. The Cheese Lady Hosting Grilled Cheese Fest in Grand Rapids. The Cheese Lady, a specialty...
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Wear White & Be Fancy: This Traveling Dinner Party, Le Dîner en Blanc, is Coming to Grand Rapids in September
You do not understand how excited I am to see this coming to Grand Rapids. One of my mother's close friends is a member and invited my mother to this exclusive all-while attired dinner in a secret location. Le Dîner en Blanc is coming to Grand Rapids in September!
wmuk.org
Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes
The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
thecollegiatelive.com
Grand Rapids Breakaway music festival ends with a whimper after rain delay
Expectations were high headed into the Breakaway music festival as many popular artists were scheduled to rock the stage and make everyone dance the night away. Day one of Breakaway featured rising star Yung Gravy, popular DJs Two Friends and the main event of the evening The Chainsmokers playing all their hits for the crowd.
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
Grand Rapids’ Royals Restaurant to Reopen as Pizza Joint
A shuttered Grand Rapids' diner is getting new life as a pizza restaurant. In June we told you that Royals in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood would be temporarily closing. Royals has had a rough go, taking over the old Johnny B'z space at 701 Wealthy in March of 2020,...
From DC To West Michigan: A New Persian Restaurant is open on 28th street
Ever since Shiraz Grille closed almost two years ago, there has been a need for a Persian restaurant on 28th Street. Backyard Persian restaurant is here to fill the void. Currently, the restaurant is doing a soft opening. Backyard Persian Restaurant will be at the old Moe's Southwest Grill at...
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Drone field, band shell, sports courts among proposed plans for former airport near Holland
PARK TOWNSHIP, MI – A splashpad, veterans’ memorial, drone and RC field, amphitheater, band shell and sports courts are among a host of potential improvements taking shape in the latest plans for the former Park Township Airport property. The preliminary cost estimates for the latest site concept total...
