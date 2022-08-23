ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
My Magic GR

Things You’ll See at ArtPrize in Downtown Grand Rapids

ArtPrize kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 15th and will run through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The independent international art competition celebrates artists working in all medium from anywhere in the world. There are several things you will see on the streets of downtown Grand Rapids during...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand River#Art Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Downtown Grand#Dgri#Lunosol Design#Blvisuals
wmuk.org

Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes

The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Grand Rapids Breakaway music festival ends with a whimper after rain delay

Expectations were high headed into the Breakaway music festival as many popular artists were scheduled to rock the stage and make everyone dance the night away. Day one of Breakaway featured rising star Yung Gravy, popular DJs Two Friends and the main event of the evening The Chainsmokers playing all their hits for the crowd.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
Kalamazoo Gazette

Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
WYOMING, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy