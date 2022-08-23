ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
River Oaks, TX
Houston, TX
Community Impact Houston

First phase of parks and recreation upgrades in The Woodlands estimated at $8.2M in 2023

The Woodlands Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes presented a parks and recreation plan at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The first phase of parks and recreation improvements planned in The Woodlands Township in the coming years includes $8.2 million in projects identified for 2023, according to discussion at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hurricane Harvey, five years later

Hurricane Harvey brought historic flooding to Pearland, Friendswood and Brookside Village, as documented by residents of the area. (Courtesy Rudy G.) The special Aug. 26 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast looks back on Hurricane Harvey five years after the historic and devastating storm. In August 2017, the Category 4...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office

The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Starling at Bridgeland to open this summer in Cypress

Residents have access to a resort-style pool. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced in an Aug. 25 press release that preleasing is in progress at Starling at Bridgeland, 16200 Bridgeland High School Drive, Cypress, and the first residents are set to move in later this summer. The 358-unit multifamily development is located at Bridgeland Central, the master-planned community’s future 925-acre town center.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Children’s clothing store Nanos now open in Rice Village

Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. (Courtesy Nanos) Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. The store specializes in high-end fashion for children and infants. The opening Aug. 10 marked the company’s first expansion into the Houston area. www.instagram.com/nanos_houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Black Rifle Coffee Co. coming soon to FM 1960

Black Rifle Coffee Co. is opening a new location at 11006 FM 1960, Houston, in September. (Erick Pirayesh/Community Impact Newspaper) Black Rifle Coffee Co. is opening a new location at 11006 FM 1960, Houston, in September. The coffee shop offers the company’s trademark coffee beans. The store will feature an espresso bar, breakfast and lunch options, over 15 coffee blends and merchandise. Another Cy-Fair location opened earlier this year at 7086 Hwy. 6, Houston. www.blackriflecoffee.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

