FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Katy ISD trustees approve Nov. 8 tax rate election to fund teacher, staff compensation
The KISD board of trustees unanimously approved the district’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget at the Aug. 22 board meeting, which included almost $1.19 billion in expenditures. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Katy ISD will hold a tax rate election Nov. 8 with the intention of upping the district’s teacher and staff...
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs ramp up safety for 2022-23
School police officers in Montgomery ISD met students on the first day of school Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery ISD) Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as the 2022-23 school year gets underway, including investing in additional officers. Conroe ISD police Chief Matthew...
No election this fall for Friendswood ISD’s open board positions
Beau Egert will replace Position 5 Trustee Robert C. McCabe (top row, left) in November. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) No election will be held this fall for Friendswood ISD’s three open board of trustees positions. Only one candidate filed an application for each of the seats by the Aug. 22...
Space Center Systems celebrating 25-year anniversary in Pearland
Space Center Systems on Aug. 25 is celebrating its 25-year anniversary at 2423 S. Houston Ave., Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Space Center Systems on Aug. 25 is celebrating its 25-year anniversary at 2423 S. Houston Ave., Pearland. The longtime Pearland staple offers myriad services including computer repair, information technology and cabling...
Montgomery ISD projects beginning from May’s $326.9M bond
PBK Architects was selected this summer to work on designing the upgrades to the MISD Athletic Complex across from Montgomery High School. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery ISD is beginning work on several projects funded by its 2022 bond package totaling $326.9 million that voters approved in May. 1. MISD...
First phase of parks and recreation upgrades in The Woodlands estimated at $8.2M in 2023
The Woodlands Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes presented a parks and recreation plan at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The first phase of parks and recreation improvements planned in The Woodlands Township in the coming years includes $8.2 million in projects identified for 2023, according to discussion at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Hurricane Harvey, five years later
Hurricane Harvey brought historic flooding to Pearland, Friendswood and Brookside Village, as documented by residents of the area. (Courtesy Rudy G.) The special Aug. 26 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast looks back on Hurricane Harvey five years after the historic and devastating storm. In August 2017, the Category 4...
New Iron 24 gym targeting October opening date in Pearland
Iron 24 gym is scheduled to open in October at 5070 W. Broadway St., Pearland. (Courtesy BizCom Associates) Iron 24 gym is scheduled to open in October at 5070 W. Broadway St., Pearland. Iron 24 provides free weights and cardio machines, and does not offer long-term contracts for memberships, according to its website. 844-476-6247. www.iron24.com.
New Caney ISD trustees approve larger budget, lower tax rate for FY 2022-23
New Caney ISD trustees approved the district's budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 on Aug. 15. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) New Caney ISD’s board of trustees approved a budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that is almost $20 million more than the previous fiscal year’s budget, according to district budget documents.
Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office
The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
Montgomery County notebook: Budget approval preview
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners are set to approve a $397...
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
Starling at Bridgeland to open this summer in Cypress
Residents have access to a resort-style pool. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced in an Aug. 25 press release that preleasing is in progress at Starling at Bridgeland, 16200 Bridgeland High School Drive, Cypress, and the first residents are set to move in later this summer. The 358-unit multifamily development is located at Bridgeland Central, the master-planned community’s future 925-acre town center.
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
The Woodlands Township's 2023 tax rate to dip below no-new-revenue rate
The Woodlands Township concluded its budget workshops Aug. 24. (Screenshot via The Woodlands Township) The Woodlands Township board of directors set a maximum proposed property tax rate of $0.1875 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 24 budget workshop, and it will adopt the rate in early September, officials said.
Harris County commission presents school safety recommendations
Saami Baig dons the high school graduation robe of Calandrian Simpson Kemp's son, George Kemp Jr., during the Aug. 23 meeting of Harris County Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Safe School Commission submitted action items for schools, first responders and the county to bolster school safety...
Children’s clothing store Nanos now open in Rice Village
Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. (Courtesy Nanos) Nanos, a Spanish clothing chain for children, opened at 2534 Amherst St., Houston. The store specializes in high-end fashion for children and infants. The opening Aug. 10 marked the company’s first expansion into the Houston area. www.instagram.com/nanos_houston.
Here’s who’s running for Tomball ISD school board in the Nov. 8 election
Eleven candidates are running for four positions on the Tomball ISD school board. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 general election closed Aug. 22, and 11 candidates are running for the four open Tomball ISD board of trustees positions, according to candidate filing information posted on the district's website.
Black Rifle Coffee Co. coming soon to FM 1960
Black Rifle Coffee Co. is opening a new location at 11006 FM 1960, Houston, in September. (Erick Pirayesh/Community Impact Newspaper) Black Rifle Coffee Co. is opening a new location at 11006 FM 1960, Houston, in September. The coffee shop offers the company’s trademark coffee beans. The store will feature an espresso bar, breakfast and lunch options, over 15 coffee blends and merchandise. Another Cy-Fair location opened earlier this year at 7086 Hwy. 6, Houston. www.blackriflecoffee.com.
