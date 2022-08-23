ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico

(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
Congressman forced to flee flooding on trip to assess flooding

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran was in Flagstaff on Wednesday to see areas that have been hit hard by recent flooding.Little did he know he would get a up-close and personal look at the issue.The congressman, a local flood manager and a group of federal officials were driving around areas that have borne the brunt of the floods when a storm hit and the group had to look for higher ground, the Arizona Republic reports.As they drove, waters rolled down the road with them as they avoided getting stuck in the oncoming waters, the paper says."They got to experience it,"...
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest

On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas

Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
TEXAS STATE

