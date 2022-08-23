Read full article on original website
Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico
(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
Congressman forced to flee flooding on trip to assess flooding
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran was in Flagstaff on Wednesday to see areas that have been hit hard by recent flooding.Little did he know he would get a up-close and personal look at the issue.The congressman, a local flood manager and a group of federal officials were driving around areas that have borne the brunt of the floods when a storm hit and the group had to look for higher ground, the Arizona Republic reports.As they drove, waters rolled down the road with them as they avoided getting stuck in the oncoming waters, the paper says."They got to experience it,"...
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Dinosaur tracks unearthed in Texas state park as drought dries river
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has unearthed an exciting discovery after extreme drought conditions dried up a river – giant dinosaur footprints that date back to 113 million years ago. The tracks were uncovered in the Paluxy River as its water level receded due to the major drought...
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people
About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said.
natureworldnews.com
Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas
Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
Phys.org
Flash flooding hits US parks, southern states in latest weather disasters
A hiker swept away in flash floods and torrential rain was still missing Monday as a weekend of storms forced hundreds to evacuate in the latest weather disasters to hit national parks in the United States. Heavy rains were also causing havoc in parts of Texas on Monday as forecasters...
'Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding' threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest
Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso.
Flash floods wreak havoc in US south-west – but are no salve for drought
Climate experts warn temporary increases in water levels will not mitigate a crisis that has been years in the making
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River valleys
Locations that are still reeling from catastrophic flooding in late July will experience the return of torrential downpours and renewed flooding concerns during the first half of this week, forecasters say. As cleanup efforts continue in the wake of deadly and catastrophic flooding that struck Kentucky in late July, leaving...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather and Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in the Southwestern United States Causing Massive Flight Delays
Flash floods in the American southwest have closed parts of national parks, including Moab and Zion, stopped highways in Colorado, swamped cars in Texas, and trapped visitors in a New Mexico cave in recent days. A young woman is still missing after being swept away while hiking in Zion National...
