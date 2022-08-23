ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Iowa Heartlanders Announce 2022-2023 Theme Night Schedule

Iowa's newest ECHL team has announced the theme nights for their upcoming 2022-2023 season - only the team's second season. The Iowa Heartlanders played their inaugural season at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa last year, in the 2021-2022 season. As the season approaches, they've announced some of the...
CORALVILLE, IA
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive

Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
MOLINE, IL
Kings Harvest Pet Rescue To Host Yard Sale This Weekend

Many of us have a soft spot for animals, and I love to see when the community comes together to help shelters that help rehome these animals. You can show your support with the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter at their yard sale this weekend. The Yard Sale.
DAVENPORT, IA
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week

A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
BETTENDORF, IA
Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos

Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
DAVENPORT, IA
One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport

American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
