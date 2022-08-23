Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The Guardian Brothers Free Online
Cast: Steve French Edward Norton Bella Thorne Mel Brooks Dan Fogler. There's a crisis in the Chinese Spirit World -- humans don't believe in gods anymore! A Door God, facing unemployment, ventures into the human world to prove his worth, leading to unexpected encounters and transformations for humans and spirits alike.
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer
There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
Where to Watch and Stream Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart Free Online
Cast: Guillaume Canet Ana Girardot Jean-Yves Berteloot Cédric le Maoût Alice de Lencquesaing. Between 1978 and 1979, the inhabitants of the Oise are in fear of a maniac who kills several hitchhikers and escape the police. He was then dubbed "the killer of the Oise" is actually a shy young policeman who will investigate his own murder, only to lose control of the situation.
Where to Watch and Stream Mannequin Two: On the Move Free Online
Cast: Kristy Swanson William Ragsdale Meshach Taylor Terry Kiser Stuart Pankin. Although Jason works as a department store clerk, he is also a reincarnated prince. Long ago, his beloved Jessie was snatched away from him by an evil wizard who used his powers to transform her into wooden statue. Now Jessie is in Jason's department store as a mannequin. When he encounters her, she awakens from her thousand-year sleep. They quickly revive their romance, but the evil wizard has been reincarnated as well, and he's up to no good.
Where to Watch and Stream What's New Pussycat? Free Online
Cast: Peter Sellers Peter O'Toole Romy Schneider Capucine Paula Prentiss. A playboy who refuses to give up his hedonistic lifestyle to settle down and marry his true love seeks help from a demented psychoanalyst who is having romantic problems of his own. Is What's New Pussycat? on Netflix?. What's New...
Where to Watch and Stream Werewolf: The Beast Among Us Free Online
Cast: Ed Quinn Guy Wilson Stephen Rea Rachel DiPillo Adam Croasdell. Set in a 19th century village, a young man studying under a local doctor joins a team of hunters on the trail of a wolf-like creature. Is Werewolf: The Beast Among Us on Netflix?. Werewolf: The Beast Among Us...
Where to Watch and Stream Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead Free Online
Cast: A. Michael Baldwin Reggie Bannister Bill Thornbury Gloria Lynne Henry Kevin Connors. The Tall Man, that imposing menace from Morningside Mortuary, is back and once again haunting the thoughts of the now-adult Mike and his friend, ex-Ice Cream vendor Reggie. The two continue their hunt for the mysterious figure and in his path of destruction encounter a variety of dangerous situations, friends and enemies.
Where to Watch and Stream Lizzie Borden Took an Ax Free Online
Cast: Christina Ricci Clea DuVall Gregg Henry Stephen McHattie Shawn Doyle. Lizzie Borden Took An Ax chronicles the scandal and enduring mystery surrounding Lizzie Borden, who was tried in 1892 for axing her parents to death. As the case rages on, the courtroom proceedings fuel an enormous amount of sensationalized stories and headlines in newspapers throughout the country, forever leaving Lizzie Borden’s name in infamy.
Where to Watch and Stream Christmas Under Wraps Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure David O'Donnell Brian Doyle-Murray Robert Pine Joyce Cohen. When a driven doctor doesn't get the prestigious position she planned for, she unexpectedly finds herself moving to a remote Alaskan town. While she meets the locals and even starts a new romance, she has to learn to let the life she planned for give way to a love she never could have imagined, and finds this festive small town is hiding one big holiday secret.
Where to Watch and Stream Plunkett & MacLeane Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Plunkett & MacLeane right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Jonny Lee Miller Robert Carlyle Liv Tyler Ken Stott Michael Gambon. Will Plunkett and Captain James Macleane, two men from different ends of the social spectrum in 18th-century England, enter a gentlemen's agreement: They decide to rid the aristocrats of their belongings. With Plunkett's criminal know-how and Macleane's social connections, they team up to be soon known as "The Gentlemen Highwaymen". But when one day these gentlemen hold up Lord Chief Justice Gibson's coach, Macleane instantly falls in love with his beautiful and cunning niece, Lady Rebecca Gibson. Unfortunately, Thief Taker General Chance, who also is quite fond of Rebecca, is getting closer and closer to getting both.
Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.
Where to Watch and Stream The Private Lives of Pippa Lee Free Online
Cast: Robin Wright Alan Arkin Keanu Reeves Julianne Moore Winona Ryder. After her much older husband forces a move to a suburban retirement community, Pippa Lee engages in a period of reflection and finds herself heading toward a quiet nervous breakdown. Is The Private Lives of Pippa Lee on Netflix?
Black Panther Star Says Wakanda Forever's Story Doesn't Need Him
There's no denying that the Black Panther franchise boasts a stellar ensemble consisting of award-winning actors but it turns out that the upcoming sequel lost one of its acclaimed stars. We learned last month that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play W'Kabi and according to the British actor, scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting the project.
"I Let Her Walk In On Me In Bed With Another Woman": 25 Breakup Stories That People Are Having Qualms Over
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
Censored Akiba Maid War Trailer Goes Viral, Reveals October Release Date
Following its initial announcement back in June, Cygames and P.A. Works have released the first trailer, release date, and key visual for Akiba Maid War. Shortly after its release, the trailer went viral for its censored scenes. The new trailer was uploaded on the official Cygames YouTube channel, and it...
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans
Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3
A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe
We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
