A. D. H.
2d ago
she engaged in old fashion abuse of authority and forgot her duty to the position and the community she was suppose to serve. if found guilty they should really THROW the BOOK AT HER and her an Example to others noone is above the law and should not abuse their position or authority. because realistically her buttocks belongs to the people... smh
KSAT 12
Barrientes Vela’s former clerk says constable was ‘rattled’ by 2019 visit from Texas Ranger
SAN ANTONIO – A former Precinct 2 clerk who provided critical information to law enforcement about the inner workings of Michelle Barrientes Vela’s administration testified Thursday that the then-constable was left “rattled” after learning she was under criminal investigation in the summer of 2019. “She was...
KSAT 12
Barrientes Vela trial opens with claim that prosecutor and investigator set trap for troubled constable
SAN ANTONIO – An attorney for indicted ex-Precinct 2 constable Michelle Barrientes Vela argued Tuesday that the prosecutor and lead investigator in the case teamed up to set a trap for his client and came away with nothing more than a few written records. “And that’s why we’re here,...
KSAT 12
Man gets 2 life sentences for firing 25 rounds at state troopers with AR-15 rifle
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Wednesday sentenced a San Antonio man to a pair of life in prison terms for firing 25 rounds from a AR-15 rifle at state troopers during a pursuit. A jury in June found Martin Mercado, 33, guilty on two charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one charge of evading detention with a vehicle.
KTSA
SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
New surveillance video shows suspect in shooting of Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a new video showing a suspect shooting at the West Side headquarters of the county’s Democratic party and then speeding away. Investigators say someone with a firearm or possibly a BB gun, drove past the 1800 block of...
News Channel 25
Texas woman imprisoned for fraud, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands
SAN ANTONIO — A bookkeeper for a nonprofit in San Antonio was sentenced to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud earlier this month. Authorities reported 60-year-old Alicia Henderson stole nearly $300,000 to be deposited in her personal bank account through forged and fraudulent checks from July 2014 to November 2017. Henderson served as the office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit corporation that served the city's downtown public improvement district.
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
Here's what happened on day 1 of trial for Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO — Opening arguments are set to begin in the trial of an ex-Bexar County Constable that has received a lot of attention. Michelle Barrientes Vela faces several charges, including tampering with evidence and official oppression. On Tuesday, the former Constable for Precinct 2 pled not guilty on...
Cop Fired for Punching Pregnant Woman in Head Is Back on the Job
A San Antonio cop fired in 2019 after dashcam footage showed her punch a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head at least seven times, reportedly has her job back. Officer Elizabeth Montoya returned to the force on Wednesday, according to KSAT, which reported that Montoya, an eight-year veteran at the time of her dismissal, was reinstated by a third-party arbitrator. At a hearing in March, Montoya testified the blows were “compliance strikes” to get Kimberly Esparza, who was then six months pregnant, “to stop kicking me and to follow my instructions.” Montoya had stopped Esparza to search her for drugs, according to KSAT. San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a statement that local officials were “disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision,” and that the city “clearly established” that Montoya’s “conduct was not in keeping with the standards established by SAPD.”Read it at KSAT
tpr.org
Long-overdue Bexar County Jail audit wasn't supposed to 'drag on for a year,' but it has
A long-awaited independent audit of the Bexar County Jail is yet to be released despite being months overdue. The $70,000 effort with two contracts — one from the sheriff’s office and the commissioners court — was expected in February of this year. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday...
'These actions are unacceptable': Headquarters of Bexar County Democrats hit with gunfire
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a drive-by shooting at a strip center off the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road. One of the tenants hit with gunfire, the Headquarters of the Bexar County Democratic Party. According to Bexar County District Attorney, Joe Gonzales,...
KSAT 12
Window shot out at Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was among three storefronts in the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road that were shot at overnight from someone on a passing motorcycle. Along with a front window at the Democratic party offices, the double-paned floor-to-ceiling window at Panaderia Jimenez Mexican Bakery...
KSAT 12
Witness says Barrientes Vela and ‘her entourage’ intimidated him at county park
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who rented pavilions at Rodriguez Park for decades of special events testified Wednesday that former Bexar County Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela and other uniformed deputies intimidated him and his family as they prepared to celebrate the Easter holiday in 2019.
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
KENS 5
3 months later: 10-year-old survivor of Robb Elementary still in recovery and calling for gun reform
SAN ANTONIO — Jaydien Canizales is a survivor of Robb Elementary. The day after the shooting, he gave his first interview ever with KENS 5. At the time, his parents didn't want to show his face on camera. However, three months later he is talking about his journey. Today, he said he is doing okay.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio man arrested after deputies find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden in car
FLATONIA, Texas - A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car. FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in suspected road rage shooting death thanks to video, Crime Stoppers tip
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in a suspected road rage murder three months after the crime, thanks in part, to a Crime Stoppers tip. Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, is charged with murder for the May 4 shooting of Andrew Rangel, 29. According to the arrest...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who pointed gun at someone after being cut off
SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who pointed a gun at someone after accidentally being cut off. The assault happened Thursday, July 14, 2022, on IH Eastbound just before IH 37 S. According to officials, the victim was merging onto IH 10...
KSAT 12
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing San Antonio man trying to repossess his tires
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting another man trying to repossess his tires began on Tuesday. Richard Vallejo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the June 2020 murder of Andrew Gomez, 27. According to prosecutors, Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house...
