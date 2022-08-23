ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Teen accused of pointing gun at local high school students

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0OyU_0hS3QbR100

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges of felony menacing after he allegedly pointed a gun at high school students during one of the first days of school.

It happened on August 18 around 12:15 p.m. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office , two teenagers said a man pulled a gun on them as they were walking near the high school. According to a letter from Littleton Public Schools to parents Thursday, one of the teens was a student at Arapahoe High School. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the other teen was also a high school student but doesn’t attend Arapahoe High School.

First day for 90,000 Denver Public Schools students

Two school resource officers who were approached by the teens described them as “visibly shaken and frightened.” According to the sheriff’s office, the officers found the suspect in a vehicle across the street and found a firearm in the car within minutes.

Connor Beals, 18, was arrested for felony menacing and booked in the Arapahoe County jail.

In a letter to parents and staff, Littleton Public Schools Director of Security and Emergency Planning Bob Spinuzza praised the deputies’ work.

Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio

“We want to thank our SROs, Deputy Englert and Deputy Tipton, for their quick and appropriate response today, which helped keep our students and our school safe,” Spinuzza said . “We highly value our relationship with local law enforcement and the SROs they provide to our school community. We also want to thank our students for knowing exactly what to do and for involving SROs immediately.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

'Don't call police' video shown to South High School students

Denver Public Schools is in hot water with law enforcement after a video shown during an assembly at South High School advised students to avoid police when dealing with racially motivated attacks.The video entitled "Don't be a Bystander: 6 Tips for Responding to Racist Attacks" was published five years ago by the Barnard Center for Research on Women. "I thought at some points it was pretty informative but other points? I thought it was kind of, like, awkward to talk about. Like it felt a little uncomfortable," said Chavelle Early, a junior at South High. Some of the tips advised...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora Central High School placed on secure perimeter Wednesday due to reports of gunfire at Nome Park

AURORA | Two weeks into the school year, Aurora Central High School was briefly placed on secure perimeter Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at Nome Park. In a message posted to the school’s twitter account, ACHS Principal Kurtis Quig said that the school was placed on secure perimeter during the school day because the Aurora Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired at the park, which is directly across East 11th Avenue from the school.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
City
Littleton, CO
CBS Denver

Claims: Arapahoe Co. Human Services removed kids unjustly

More lawsuits are being filed against Arapahoe County Human Services. A former human services case worker. Robin Niceta, the former partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, is at the center of one complaint, but there are more. The latest round of lawsuits reaches beyond Niceta, with allegations that many children were taken away from families when they likely should not have been removed. "And as I stand here right now. Some of these women are still missing their children and I can't stand that... I can't stand that," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.She claims to be a victim and...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arapahoe High School#Denver Public Schools
9NEWS

16 Jeffco elementary schools face closures; declining enrollment to blame

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — School district staff recommended 16 Jeffco elementary schools for closure or consolidation because of declining enrollment and a decreasing elementary school student population. In the state's second-largest school district, which can accommodate 96,000 students, only 69,000 students are currently enrolled in 155 neighborhood schools. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy