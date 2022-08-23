Teen accused of pointing gun at local high school students

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges of felony menacing after he allegedly pointed a gun at high school students during one of the first days of school.

It happened on August 18 around 12:15 p.m. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office , two teenagers said a man pulled a gun on them as they were walking near the high school. According to a letter from Littleton Public Schools to parents Thursday, one of the teens was a student at Arapahoe High School. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the other teen was also a high school student but doesn’t attend Arapahoe High School.

Two school resource officers who were approached by the teens described them as “visibly shaken and frightened.” According to the sheriff’s office, the officers found the suspect in a vehicle across the street and found a firearm in the car within minutes.

Connor Beals, 18, was arrested for felony menacing and booked in the Arapahoe County jail.

In a letter to parents and staff, Littleton Public Schools Director of Security and Emergency Planning Bob Spinuzza praised the deputies’ work.

“We want to thank our SROs, Deputy Englert and Deputy Tipton, for their quick and appropriate response today, which helped keep our students and our school safe,” Spinuzza said . “We highly value our relationship with local law enforcement and the SROs they provide to our school community. We also want to thank our students for knowing exactly what to do and for involving SROs immediately.”

