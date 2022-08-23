Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Original West Michigan highway gets new life
A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
WOOD
Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 25, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Portions of West Michigan have seen measurable rainfall for the last three weekends. While this weekend will be dry and break that streak, be on the lookout for dangerous beach conditions. WIND AND WAVES. A cold front will pass through West Michigan late Friday,...
WOOD
Personalized education experience for a brighter future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know it is that time of year again, back to school! NexTech High School is a small charter school in Grand Rapids that focuses on helping students get a personalized education. They work with all scenarios, from students looking to get ahead and graduate early to those who have struggled in the past and need a fresh start. They use a mix of in-person and online learning to tailor the program to each individual students and their needs.
Fox17
Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex
WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
Claims of broken promises and unpaid vendors surround last weekend's Cannabis Carnival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Controversy surrounding a marijuana event that went live in Muskegon last weekend. A number of vendors and attendees of the Saturnalia Cannabis Carnival told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were growing increasingly frustrated with organizers. While some vendors were paid, others said they received only partial...
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Ionia Community Library millage's struggle to pass, repeated "no" votes
Some form of a millage for the Ionia Community Library has been on the ballot for city voters dating back to 2005.
WOOD
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest starts Friday
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of …. Ask Ellen: When do fall colors usually start to peak?. Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance …
Muskegon Heights has one working fire truck
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
Fox17
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WOOD
Stabenow stops in Kalamazoo with focus on mental health
Sen. Debbie Stabenow visited the Western Michigan University Resiliency Center for families and children with a focus on mental health and addiction treatment. (Aug. 23, 2022)
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage
With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
mibiz.com
Former Wyoming office space eyed for affordable housing project
WYOMING — West Michigan affordable housing developers are pursuing a rare conversion of vacant office space into apartments. A former AT&T call center office building in the city of Wyoming will be converted into 68 apartments under an adaptive reuse plan that has garnered both local and state support.
WOOD
Explore the Lakeshore’s history in a unique way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s an entity along the lakeshore in Muskegon that may be one of the most unique, educational, and fun groups of museums, perhaps in the entire state!. It’s the Lakeshore Museum Center and it’s comprised of the Muskegon Museum of History & Science,...
WOOD
Mental health tips for kids going back to school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you have school-aged children, getting them back on track for the school year is probably on your mind! Not only do they need to get back into the routine of waking up early, but they also have to deal with the extra stress and anxiety of going to school.
